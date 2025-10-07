Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson is hoping for a momentum shift when his side turn their attention to the FA Cup fourth qualifying round this weekend.

Pools might well feel as though the chance to begin their FA Cup campaign represents a welcome break from the National League following a miserable run of just one win in 10 games that's seen them slide out of the play-off places and down to 12th. On the other hand, Grayson will be well aware that his side can ill-afford a slip up against Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday when Pools make the trip to Lincolnshire. Certainly, this weekend's opponents promise to provide Pools with a stern examination having started the new season well; Trinity are fourth in the league and have won nine of their last 10 games in all competitions. For their part, Pools will make the trip to the Northolme in the midst of a slump that bears a striking resemblance to last season, when a strong start under Darren Sarll was undone due to a lack of potency in front of goal. This time around, too, Pools started well, amassing 10 points from the first 12 available, but struggles in front of goal - Grayson's side have found the net a measly 13 times in their first 14 matches, while Mani Dieseruvwe, who left Victoria Park over the summer, has scored nine goals in 11 games for Rochdale - are threatening to prove their undoing. Indeed, Alex Reid, signed as Dieseruvwe's direct replacement having scored 17 goals in 32 games for Wealdstone last season, has failed to find the net in any of his last seven outings and has missed the last two matches through injury, while Danny Johnson is still waiting for his first Pools goal having drawn a blank in each of his first 14 appearances. Perhaps Saturday's game could be the perfect chance for new man Vadaine Oliver, who has been working towards full fitness having missed most of pre-season but has scored in back-to-back home games, to make his first start in blue and white. Whatever the case, Pools simply have to return to winning ways as they look to reach the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time in three years. Of course, Grayson will surely be aware of the fate that befell Sarll, who was sacked the morning after Pools were dumped out of England's oldest and most famous cup competition last season. While Grayson might not be under anywhere near the same level of pressure Sarll was heading into Saturday's cup clash, many more bad results could give an increasingly precarious situation an altogether less favourable perspective.