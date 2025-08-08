Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has named York City, Carlisle United, Forest Green Rovers and Southend United as the teams to beat ahead of the new National League season.

Although Pools will find it difficult to compete with the financial muscle of the likes of York, Carlisle and Forest Green, who made a statement by signing Fylde attacker Nick Haughton, who scored more than 100 goals at Mill Farm, for a rumoured six-figure fee, there is a real sense that Grayson's side can challenge for, at least, a place in the play-offs when the season begins this weekend.

With a handful of exceptions, the National League looks to be wide open ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. York, who finished second with 96 points last season, have made a whole host of impressive summer additions, welcoming former National League winners Ollie Banks and Ash Palmer, Altrincham's Alex Newby, who scored 15 goals and provided 15 assists for the Robins last term, Mansfield's Hiram Boateng, Oldham's Mark Kitching, fresh from helping Oldham win promotion back to the Football League, Gateshead captain Greg Olley and, of course, Joe Grey. Relegated Carlisle, who wasted little time in luring Regan Linney, who scored 24 goals in 43 games for Altrincham last season, to Brunton Park are expected to be strong but could take time to adapt to the National League while last season's beaten play-off finalists Southend as well as Rochdale, bolstered by the signing of Mani Dieseruvwe, look well-placed to build on strong campaigns last term. Forest Green Rovers, who finished third last season, have taken a huge gamble by replacing experienced manager Steve Cotterill with the relatively unproven Robbie Savage. While the top two or three places might take care of themselves, Pools have a real chance of breaking into the top seven next season.

Perhaps the one question mark against Grayson's name ahead of the new campaign is his lack of National League experience. While the Pools boss already has four promotions in English football to his name, he has never managed in non-league and has spent the last few years in India and Nepal, leading Lalitpur City to the Nepalese Super League title. Yet the new man is not a total stranger to the division; his son, Joe, has spent the last two years at Gateshead.

"When you look on paper, the budgets of Carlisle, York, the size of their squad, and Forest Green, who have gone out and spent quite a bit of money on one of last season's best players in Nick Haughton, are impressive," Grayson told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"Then there will be other good teams that have been in and around it - Southend and many, many others. I think people will be looking at us and thinking, 'Hartlepool could be a team to keep an eye on' because of what we've been able to do. It's a really competitive division, everybody's striving to get out of the division and it's not easy because there are only two places to get into the EFL. There are probably a lot of teams with bigger budgets and bigger fanbases in the National League than teams that are actually in the EFL at this moment in time; that's testament to how much bigger and better the National League has become over the last few years.

"I'm no stranger to it, my son's been at Gateshead for two years so I've been watching a lot of games, either live or online. I've seen the quality this league can have; in terms of individuals, but also some of the football that the teams play, it deserves to be at a far better level than the National League. Everybody I've mentioned - and not mentioned - has got to earn the right to get out of this division."