Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson says he is "pretty sure" Pools will welcome new signings this week.

Pools secured 12 new recruits over the summer but could now look to dip back into the market after the Football League transfer window closed at the beginning of the month. While the National League window is almost never ending, the closure of the Football League window means free agents who remain without a club as well as players looking to head out on loan will turn their attention to non-league football. For Pools, that could present a real opportunity to strengthen their ranks over the coming weeks.

There is a real sense that, despite losing talismanic frontman Mani Dieseruvwe and indefatigable attacker Joe Grey, Pools have had a successful summer when it comes to new signings. Once again, there has been a remarkable turnaround of personnel, with club captain Luke Waterfall, popular defender Billy Sass-Davies, long-serving defender David Ferguson, energetic full-back Dan Dodds and mercurial midfielder Anthony Mancini all joining Dieseruvwe and Grey in heading for the exit during the off-season. While at one stage Pools looked set to have a huge uphill battle on their hands after off-field issues and another change in the dugout saw them lose ground on most of their National League rivals, the summer's recruitment looks to have been well-received. Pools have strengthened all over the pitch, bolstering the back line with five new defensive additions, all of whom have made decent starts to life at Victoria Park, while also welcoming goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright, who has already established himself as a fan favourite. Pools have added a sprinkling of quality in midfield with the likes of Jermaine Francis and Matty Daly, with Brad Walker returning for a second stint to add cover and competition in the engine room. Alex Reid, who scored an impressive 17 goals in 32 games for a struggling Wealdstone side last term, Danny Johnson and Josh Donaldson, who has since headed out on loan to Northern Premier League Division One East outfit Dunston UTS, have all arrived to bolster Grayson's attacking options.

While Pools look to have a strong squad and have made a decent start to the new season that sees them sitting in the play-off places after losing just one of their first eight matches, there is a growing sense among fans that there remains a need for further reinforcements. Pools have struggled for goals and have managed just nine in their first eight games, making them the second lowest scorers in the top half of the National League. While Alex Reid has looked bright and is the club's leading scorer with three goals in his first eight outings, no other Pools player has found the net more than once and new man Johnson has yet to open his account and lost his place in the side last week. If Pools are to keep themselves in promotion contention, then they could well need to strengthen up front.

"Now the window's shut, there will be options for us to go into the market," Grayson told The Red Radio.

"I'm pretty sure we will have players in by the end of next week, before Saturday's game. We've been approached by agents and football clubs asking us 'do we want to do this player, do we want to do that player?' We will sit down and have a meeting to discuss which are the best options for us. I'd be surprised if we haven't got new players in by next week."