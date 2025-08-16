The Pools boss was delighted after his side produced a dominant performance to beat 10-man Braintree 2-0 on Saturday. Picture by Phil Mingo/PPAUK.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson was delighted after his side secured their first three points of the new National League season thanks to a 2-0 win over 10-man Braintree Town on Saturday.

Following more off-field controversy, Pools ran out comfortable winners against an Iron side who had skipper George Langston sent off 10 minutes into the second half after conceding a penalty. Pools, who controlled the game for the most part, went ahead in the 33rd minute when Braintree's Aidan Francis-Clarke turned the ball into his own net before Alex Reid opened his account from the spot after 55 minutes. The visitors had a chance to get back into the game 20 minutes from time after Tom Parkes dragged down John Akinde in the area but the frontman's penalty was well-saved by Harvey Cartwright, who preserved a second clean sheet in two matches.

"It was really pleasing," Grayson told the official club website.

"To win the game, to keep a clean sheet, we send everybody home happy and in a really positive frame of mind. We started the game really well, we wanted the players to play with a tempo in possession and out of possession.

"We had to withstand pressure at times, Braintree asked questions of us. You can be a little bit critical at times of certain things, but that's because I've got high standards. Overall, I'm really pleased; it sends a good message to the supporters and we're in a positive place."