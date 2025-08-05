Pools confirmed the appointment of Neil McDonald as their new assistant manager on Friday after the 59-year-old had spent most of pre-season alongside Simon Grayson in the dugout. Picture by Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

Hartlepool United boss Simon Grayson says Neil McDonald "ticks every box I need" after he was appointed assistant manager last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appointment of McDonald had become something of an open secret after the 59-year-old spent almost the entire summer alongside Grayson in the Pools dugout. McDonald, who as a player made more than 200 appearances for Newcastle, arrives with vast experience as both a manager and a coach having spent time at the likes of Preston, Lincoln, Blackburn, Blackpool, Hull, Scunthorpe, Swindon, Walsall, Barrow and, most recently, Kidderminster, where he worked with new Pools centre-half Reiss McNally as the Harriers finished third in the National League North. McDonald and Grayson know each other well having worked together at Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, helping the Blues reach the ISL final in 2023.

Initially at least, Pools had hoped to keep hold of well-regarded first team coach Gavin Skelton, who worked closely with Anthony Limbrick in the second half of last season. However, when the chance to return to his hometown club Carlisle and work alongside Mark Hughes proved too good to turn down on the eve of pre-season, Pools were forced to look elsewhere. Indeed, the Pools dugout is set to look a lot different this summer; while familiar faces like popular lead physiotherapist Danny O'Connor as well as player-coaches Nicky Featherstone and Adam Smith are set to remain in their posts, Pools have welcomed Jake Lloyd as the new strength and conditioning coach and Sam Clifton as the new head of analysis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I came to the club, they asked me to keep Gavin Skelton on, and Nicky as a player-coach, and I was more than happy to do that," Grayson told The Red Radio.

"Then obviously we had the bombshell of Gavin leaving the night before, it wasn't ideal. Then it was a matter of getting somebody I know, somebody I trust, who is a good coach who has worked at various levels from the Premier League, to last year with Kidderminster, who just missed out in the National League North play-offs. He's enthusiastic, he's knowledgeable and he ticks every box that I need because he's somebody that I trust. Whatever he says to me, I'll respect because of what he's done in the game. If I'm off one day or whatever - not on a matchday - then I've got that trust in them to take a session and I won't have to worry about what the players are doing."