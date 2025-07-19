Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has said there are "enough games" after Pools declined an invitation to take part in the controversial National League Cup.

Pools opted not to enter the divisive competition, which involves 16 National League sides as well as 16 Premier League 2 teams, for the second year in a row. In a statement published on Monday, Pools said the decision had been made "following thorough internal discussions" and that "the focus and priority remain on achieving success in the league".

The competition, which originally ran for 22 seasons between 1979/80 and 2000/01, has divided opinion among fans of National League clubs. The decision to reintroduce the competition last year was made in the wake of the contentious scrapping of FA Cup replays to ease the workload on some of the top sides, something that has been made even more difficult for lower league teams to stomach in light of this summer's Club World Cup.

Ostensibly, the National League Cup was therefore intended to provide a financial boost to clubs who might have lost out after potentially lucrative FA Cup replays were removed from the calendar. In theory, the competition is meant to benefit all participants; National League sides are entitled to keep 100 per cent of gate receipts, while Premier League 2 teams have the chance to test their young talent against senior outfits.

The Pools boss has called for a change of format after his side joined a host of other clubs in turning down an invitation to take part in the controversial National League Cup. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

However, it hasn't quite worked out like that and a number of sides have rebelled. Among the issues raised have been low attendances, the increased cost of putting on the matches, the added risk of injuries as well as the strain placed on already threadbare squads. Just like with the scrapping of FA Cup replays, National League sides were not consulted ahead of the reintroduction of the competition.

The likes of Pools, Carlisle, York, Southend, Eastleigh, Altrincham and Yeovil have all declined invitations to participate next season, with Grayson suggesting the competition's format could need changing if it's to be a success.

"It was something that the club talked to me about," he said.

"There are enough games anyway. As much as we want to try and have game time for, maybe, some other players and have a go at winning another tournament, there are enough games.

"A club like ours, we aren't going to carry 25 or 30 players, we don't have a B team or anything like that. A lot of clubs have made the decision and it's maybe something now where they need to have a look at the format if it's going to be a success going forward."