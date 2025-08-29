Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson admits he still feels Pools need to strengthen their squad.

Pools have made 12 summer signings, bolstering their ranks all over the pitch. Despite the disappointment of losing both Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games during a prolific spell at Victoria Park, and the indefatigable Joe Grey, there is a real sense that Pools have had a successful summer. In Alex Reid, who has scored three times in his first five appearances, Pools look to have found the perfect replacement for Dieseruvwe, while a number of new defensive additions have already impressed and goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright, who signed on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull, has kept four clean sheets in his first five matches. Despite a slow start in the wake of off-field issues that overshadowed the end of last season, Pools look to have assembled a squad genuinely capable of challenging for promotion this term. The concern, as so often, is how Pools might cope with injuries as the campaign progresses; perhaps, then, there is still room to add more depth to the ranks.

Simon Grayson has often spoken of the need for patience in the closing stages of the summer window. While the National League transfer window is almost never ending, the Football League window closes on Monday. When that slams shut, players who might have been holding out for an EFL move will have no choice but to turn their attention to the National League, which could provide Pools with the scope to complete even more business.

"The window closing certainly makes the opportunity for us to get players easier," Grayson told The Red Radio.

The Pools boss is hoping that the imminent closure of the EFL transfer window might allow his side to strengthen their squad further over the coming weeks. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

"Players in the EFL can only go to the National League. That's why we've not been in a rush to do anything, the team have done really well, I still feel we need to strengthen in terms of competition for places and strength in depth. We won't be doing anything before that window shuts. We've asked about a few players but we've got the same answer, which is that they're waiting to see what's happening with the EFL clubs. They (agents) want to put their players into the highest league possible, which sometimes works and sometimes doesn't. We'll assess things after the weekend when the deadline has passed."