Although the Pools squad is beginning to take shape, there are still one or two positions in which manager Simon Grayson will be keen to strengthen. Foremost among them is in goal, with the experienced Adam Smith the club's only senior contracted option as it stands. We've taken a look at some of the options Pools might look to explore in-between the sticks between now and the beginning of the season.
1. Paul Farman
The veteran goalkeeper is a free agent having been released by League Two Barrow at the end of last season and seems like the obvious choice for Pools. Born in North Shields, the 35-year-old has vast experience having made 229 appearances for Lincoln City, helping the Imps win the National League title and the FA Trophy as well as memorably reach the FA Cup quarter-finals. Farman has also racked up 179 matches in the Football League with Barrow, featured 75 times for Stevenage and turned out for the likes of Gateshead and Carlisle. Given his age, he might not be a long-term solution - but, then again, neither would bringing in a youngster on loan. Has been training with the PFA to maintain his fitness and put himself in the shop window. Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Adam Richardson
The towering 21-year-old, who remains under contract at Sunderland until 2026, was on trial at Pools at the beginning of pre-season. Does not seem to have made much of an impact, nor did he pull up any trees during loan spells at Hebburn Town and Blyth Spartans last year. The former England under-17 international looks to have all the attributes needed to succeed but could be too big of a risk if Pools are looking for a number one ahead of the new campaign. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Will Brook
The 21-year-old has been on trial at Pools and, while he did well enough in last week's win over Redcar Athletic, he made a glaring error in Sunday's game against a Rangers XI. Has spent time in the academies of Leeds and Nottingham Forest, but has limited senior experience other than a loan spell at Farsley Celtic, who finished bottom of the National League North, last season. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Archie Mair
Another goalkeeper who has been training with the PFA, the Scotsman is a free agent having been released by Norwich at the end of last season. The imposing 24-year-old has decent experience thanks to a whole host of loan spells, including at the likes of King's Lynn, Notts County, where he saved two penalties in the 2023 National League play-off final, Gateshead, Morecambe and Motherwell. Impressed against Pools for Gateshead, where he made 26 appearances, in 2023. Photo: Eddie Keogh
