1 . Paul Farman

The veteran goalkeeper is a free agent having been released by League Two Barrow at the end of last season and seems like the obvious choice for Pools. Born in North Shields, the 35-year-old has vast experience having made 229 appearances for Lincoln City, helping the Imps win the National League title and the FA Trophy as well as memorably reach the FA Cup quarter-finals. Farman has also racked up 179 matches in the Football League with Barrow, featured 75 times for Stevenage and turned out for the likes of Gateshead and Carlisle. Given his age, he might not be a long-term solution - but, then again, neither would bringing in a youngster on loan. Has been training with the PFA to maintain his fitness and put himself in the shop window. Photo: Mark Fletcher