Pools supporters have been pictured at their final away fixture in many fancy dress costumes over the years including the smurf and penguin attires seen around London ahead of their trips to Charlton Athletic in 2012 and Crawley Town in 2013.

Or how about when supporters made the lengthy trip to Plymouth Argyle in 2016 dressed as Stormtroopers?

In 2017, Pools Mimes took over Cheltenham Town before the most recent outing in 2019 saw fans make the trip to Barrow dressed as knights.

Hartlepool United fans dress up as smurfs during the League One match with Charlton Athletic at The Valley in 2012. (Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images)

But, owing to ongoing the COVID-19 pandemic, Pools supporters have not been able to revel in their end of season tradition for three years with the 2019-20 season being curtailed before the end of the campaign and last season being played behind closed doors.

But the tradition will return this season as supporters have made their return to stadiums up and down the country.

Graeme Lee’s side travel to Scunthorpe United on the penultimate weekend of the League Two campaign and will be backed by supporters encouraged to dress as doctors and nurses.

Pools issued a statement declaring: “This year we are wanting to pay tribute and say thank you to our wonderful NHS, who for the past couple of years have helped guide us through the Covid pandemic, and are still working under severe stressful conditions.

“With two years off due to the pandemic, this is an ideal time to bring back our fancy dress tradition and give those NHS staff the appreciation they deserve.

“Hartlepool, United with the NHS.”

