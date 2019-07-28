Sol Campbell reflects on 'reality check' against Hartlepool United while Neal Ardley says Notts County need to 'man up' - National League round-up
Macclesfield Town manager Sol Campbell has reflected on his side’s 3-0 defeat to Hartlepool United.
“The lads weren’t at the races, they weren’t popping it around, they weren’t linking up - that needs to be looked at,” Campbell said. “It’s a bit bizarre, really. We create when we’re in the box, we just need to choose the right scenario.
“It’s been a reality check,” he concluded.
Notts County manager Neal Ardley has claimed his squad has key weaknesses and needs to ‘man up’ after his side lost to Alfreton and York in pre-season.
Speaking to the club’s website, the former AFC Wimbledon manager stated: “We need to become a more physical team to be able to cope with the National League.
“At York we got beaten up and out-run and the same happened at Alfreton.It was the reason we got relegated last season. We certainly need to man-up as a team.”
Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver has insisted he didn’t want Callum Howe to leave the club - the 25-year-old defender traded Wetherby Road for Solihull Moors in a club-record fee.
We certainly didn't plan for it for the week before [the new season], but Solihull have come on strong, that's the way they are going about it, they're looking at ready-made players, good players.
"I didn't want him [Howe] to go, I told the player that I didn't want him to go and I told the agent that I didn't want him to go. But at the same time I was transparent about a club showing interest."