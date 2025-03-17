Solihull Moors manager Matthew Taylor hailed his side's "energy, effort and desire" after they scored late on to secure a "well-deserved point" at Hartlepool United on Saturday.

Much like Pools, Solihull have struggled to adapt following a sudden change in the dugout. The Moors, who were beaten in last season's play-off final on penalties, were closing in on the top seven when popular manager Andy Whing left to join League Two side Barrow in late January. Taylor, who played with Solihull director of football Stephen Ward at Burnley, was hurriedly recruited as his replacement from relegation-threatened Wealdstone.

It's been a difficult start for the former Luton, Portsmouth and Bolton defender. Solihull failed to win any of his first eight matches at the helm, losing six of those, as they slid out of play-off contention and into the bottom half of the National League table. There have been some positive signs of late and the Moors are now unbeaten in three, scoring late on to secure Taylor's first win against bottom club Ebbsfleet last week.

Pools, who have endured a similarly difficult transition period under new head coach Anthony Limbrick, dominated large parts of Saturday's game and went ahead when Tom Parkes headed Jamie Miley's free-kick over Ollie Wright in the Solihull goal. However, the Southampton loanee made a string of impressive saves, denying Mani Dieseruvwe twice in the first half, while the Moors back line produced a number of telling defensive interventions. The game changed when the contest was delayed for almost 20 minutes after the floodlights went out at the Prestige Group Stadium following a power cut in the local area. When the match eventually restarted, the Pools performance dimmed significantly while Solihull brightened up and drew level late on when new signing Manny Duku, who played under Limbrick for Gibraltarian side Manchester 62, scored his third goal in two games.

Following a difficult start after replacing popular former boss Andy Whing in January, Solihull manager Matthew Taylor is now unbeaten in his last three matches. Picture by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

"I thought in the first half we probably didn't use the ball well enough, we didn't move it well enough," Taylor told Solihull's official club website.

"The patterns that we worked on didn't come out in the game. In terms of energy, effort and a real desire to want to defend our goal, I can't ask for much more. Even at the end there, they've had a great chance but the boys are throwing their bodies on the line. I look at that performance tonight, and I've just said this to the players in the changing room, I'll go with that every week. That effort, that desire, that willingness to put their body on the line - I've questioned that recently with them. So for them to produce that in terms of a defensive display is pleasing.

"You've got to remember, Hartlepool might not necessarily be at the top of the league, but they're one of the biggest clubs historically. It's not an easy place to come and play. This is quite intimidating, there were 4,000 people here today. What I will say is that we heard our fans, it was great that they came along and supported us. It's a long way from home. For us to be able to score that goal in front of them and share that moment is really positive.

"They'll be disappointed because of the amount of chances they've had, but we got a well-deserved point."