New South Shields manager Ian Watson was delighted after his side's dominant win over Hartlepool United on Saturday. Picture by Jane Russell.

South Shields manager Ian Watson hailed his side as "outstanding" and "brilliant" after they comfortably beat Hartlepool United 2-0 on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While National League Pools might play their football at a higher level than National League North Shields, the Mariners were a class above at Victoria Park and dominated large parts of the game. Pools came into the contest with plenty of confidence having won five and drawn one of their first six pre-season matches but it was the visitors who ended their warm-up campaign on a high thanks to Paul Blackett's brace.

Despite the result, Pools, who appointed Simon Grayson as their new manager in June and have signed 11 players this summer, are still hopeful of challenging for promotion next term, but there are real signs that Shields are well-positioned to improve on last season's 17th placed finish. Just like at Pools, it's been a summer of change for the Mariners, who announced former Gateshead, MK Dons and Carlisle assistant Watson as their new manager in May. Since then, Watson appointed former Pools skipper and Gateshead boss Carl Magnay as his assistant and Shields look well on the way to fine tuning his possession-based brand of football following Saturday's impressive result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not so much the result, the scoreboard's not really important for us at the moment, but I'm really pleased with the performance," Watson told the Mariners official club website.

"It's important to understand how early on we are in our process in terms of learning how we want them to play and understand the game. In terms of that, we carried out what we've asked the boys to do in pre-season in loads of different instances, which was really pleasing. Not just in possession, but out of possession as well, I thought we were really aggressive, I thought our contact in certain moments was outstanding and I thought our energy, in this heat, was incredible.

"The boys have been brilliant today, they've been brilliant all pre-season. It was a really good way to finish off what's been a really good pre-season. What's important now is that they really work hard to recover and we make sure we go into next week at 100 per cent and feeling like we're ready to go for the season."