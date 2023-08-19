John Askey’s side twice came from behind after goals from Jack Bridge and Gus Scott-Morriss had given the Shrimpers the lead in either half before Charlie Seaman scored his second goal in as many games to claim another dramatic three points.

Tom Crawford scored his first goal since February 2022 to cancel out Bridge’s opener before substitute Joe Grey levelled the scores again at 2-2 as Pools maintained pace with the early front runners in the National League.

After a more than productive week on home soil, Hartlepool had the chance to win three straight league games for the first time since February 2022 when Graeme Lee’s side defeated Barrow, Crawley Town and Tranmere Rovers.

Tom Crawford scored Hartlepool United's first goal of the afternoon against Southend United at Roots Hall. Picture by FRANK REID

After Oldham Athletic grabbed a stoppage time equaliser against Chesterfield earlier in the day, victory at Roots Hall would have allowed Askey’s side to move within a point of the league favourites ahead of their trip to face the Spireites over the Bank Holiday weekend.

And having clinched back-to-back wins on home soil, the Hartlepool boss felt no need to make any adjustments to his starting line-up – Pools having particularly impressed in the midweek success over Maidenhead United.

There was, however, a welcome return on the bench as Askey was able to include his summer signing from Mansfield Town, Kieran Wallace, in his squad.

Wallace has been out of action since the beginning of pre-season after suffering a broken toe.

Joe Grey came off the bench to score his first goal of the season for Hartlepool United at Roots Hall. Picture by FRANK REID

Chris Wreh continued in place of the suspended Josh Umerah as he returned to face his former club as Pools looked to secure just a third win in their history at Roots Hall.

The home side’s off-field concerns have been well documented, as they prepare for a crucial week when it comes to their financial struggles, but that did not deter Kevin Maher’s side who flew out the traps against a sluggish Hartlepool in the Essex heat.

Callum Powell almost left Emmanuel Onariase and Joel Dixon red-faced when stealing in-between the two before taking a tumble but referee Ruebyn Ricardo waved away the early protests.

The Shrimpers continued to sweep forward, invited again by Onariase who was loose in possession, as Wesley Fonguck threatened before Noor Husin saw a cross from the left land at his feet from 12-yards before Pools were able to clear.

But the home side did find a breakthrough a minute later as Powell found space on the right to send a deep cross towards the back post where Harry Cardwell was able to climb above Dan Dodds and head back across goal where Bridge was in front of Alex Lacey to convert from close range.

A perplexed Askey stood, arms folded on the sideline, before his side were finally able to enjoy a spell in possession which ended in Anthony Mancini dragging an effort narrowly wide from distance.

The Frenchman then met a David Ferguson’s corner at the edge of the area to send an impressive header just over the bar.

By that stage it felt as though Hartlepool had weathered an early storm from Southend – Cavaghn Miley reduced to a speculative effort from distance.

And Pools were level just before the half-hour mark when Crawford found the bottom corner.

Ferguson did well to recycle Seaman’s cross and exchanged well with Callum Cooke before the ball was moved inside to Crawford and his first touch allowed him to set himself on the edge of the area and measure his strike into the bottom corner to beat the outstretched Collin Andeng-Ndi.

Askey’s side came close to taking the initiative when Wreh curled wide after a good driving run from Mancini.

And the 22-year-old was involved again soon after when linking well with Emmanuel Dieseruvwe before returning to the striker, courtesy of a clever step-over from Wreh, who couldn’t generate enough power on his strike to trouble the goalkeeper.

Hartlepool started the second half with intent as Mancini, again, drove forward on the right before picking out Dieseruvwe on the edge of the box and he sent a dipping effort just wide of the post.

It was the spark which would ignite a pulsating second half as the Shrimpers went straight up the other end of the field and almost regained the lead as Bridge helped a ball back into the area on the left with Pools unable to clear their lines as Harry Taylor diverted goalwards, only for Lacey to stick out a crucial leg and turn behind for a corner.

Amongst that scramble, striker Dieseruvwe found himself in need of treatment as he disappeared down the tunnel for what appeared to be a cut on the head. And in that time, Southend scored their second of the afternoon.

Powell found space on the left this time and whipped in a teasing cross where Scott-Morriss was on hand to stoop in and power a header beyond Dixon.

Askey got confirmation that Dieseruvwe would be unable to return from his injury and sent on Grey as Pools looked to climb back into the game for a second time – something they managed within minutes.

Pools again worked it well through midfield to Wreh who turned to find Grey in the area and the young forward made no mistake as he absolutely hammered one beyond Andeng-Ndi to quickly restore parity to the scoreboard.

The quickfire nature of the equaliser gave Hartlepool an added spring in their step and, once more, they looked to kick on.

And they almost did just that after the hour when Grey and Mancini linked well on the right to find Dodds, of all people, on the edge of the area and he curled narrowly over the angle of post and bar.

Nathan Ralph turned a corner just wide of the near post for the hosts before Mancini then exchanged brilliantly with Wreh to hit the side netting – most of the 170 travelling fans convinced it had gone the right side of the post.

But Pools did take the lead with little over 15 minutes remaining with another stunning effort from Seaman.

Maher and his side felt aggrieved at the awarding of a free kick on Crawford on halfway but Pools used it effectively by working it to Seaman on the right and, just like against Maidenhead in midweek, the full-back drove and drove at the defence before the ball bounced up kindly for him on the edge of the box where he struck sweetly left-footed to find the bottom corner and wheel away in front of the travelling supporters.

Pools might have wrapped the game up in the closing 10 minutes when the lively Grey escaped down the right once more before squaring to an unmarked Cooke in the area but the ball, perhaps, just lacked enough pace allowing Ollie Kensdale to distract Cooke – although the midfielder will still have backed himself when dragging wide.

But in the end it didn’t matter for Cooke as Pools were able to see out six minutes of added time to record their third straight win and only a third ever win at Roots Hall.

Southend United XI: Andeng-Ndi, Scott-Morriss, Ralph ©, Kensdale, Bridge, Husin, Cardwell, Powell (Mooney ‘61), Taylor, Miley, Fonguck (Wood ‘75)

Subs: Demetriou, Coker

Hartlepool United XI: Dixon, Seaman, Dodds, Onariase, Lacey, Ferguson ©, Crawford, Cooke (Wallace ‘83), Mancini (Paterson ‘90), Wreh, Dieseruvwe (Grey ‘53)

Subs: Jameson, Paterson, Hastie

Referee: Ruebyn Ricardo