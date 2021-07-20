LiveSpennymoor Town v Hartlepool United LIVE: Pre-season team news, trialists, previews and match updates
Hartlepool United are back in pre-season action for the second time this month as they visit National League North side Spennymoor Town (7:45pm kick-off).
Dave Challinor’s side will be looking to build on their fitness ahead of the new League Two season, which is due to start at Victoria Park against Crawley Town on August 7.
Their opponents this evening are Tommy Miller’s Spennymoor side who have enjoyed a solid past few seasons in the National League North despite the impact of coronavirus and curtailing of the 2020-21 campaign.
Pools go into the game at the Brewery after kicking off their pre-season with a 9-1 win at Runcorn Linnets on Saturday afternoon.
Nine trialists were on show that day as Challinor named two separate line-ups for each half, giving 22 players a 45-minute run out.
A similar situation is expected this evening with no further signings confirmed as of yet although both Zaine Francis-Angol and Luke Molyneux are closing in on new contracts.
- Hartlepool United travel to local National League North side Spennymoor Town for their second pre-season friendly
- Pools currently have 14 players contracted ahead of the news season: Ben Killip, David Ferguson, Gary Liddle, Timi Odusina, Mark Shelton, Nicky Featherstone, Joe Grey, Gavan Holohan, Josh MacDonald, Tom Crawford, Jamie Sterry, Neill Byrne, Reagan Ogle, Martin Smith
- Several trialists are expected to feature this evening
- Team news around 6:45pm
Last time out: Runcorn 1-9 Pools
Both sides go into the game having scored nine away from home in their previous pre-season outing. Spennymoor won 9-0 at Bishop Aukland over the weekend while Pools won 9-1 at Runcorn.
Tonight’s match will be segregated
A Spennymoor Town message read: “This decision was made based on advice from local authorities.
“Away fans will enter via the Tees Crescent turnstiles.Turnstiles are open from 6.30pm.”
One month on - where are Pools’ promotion heroes now?
Fortunately most of them are still at the club and will feature tonight.
Raj Singh hopeful of bringing in a couple of new faces this week
The Pools chairman told The Mail: ““Yes definitely [more transfers to come].
“We haven’t finished because we haven’t got the squad of 22 that Dave’s after so there will definitely be more signings on their way.
“Hopefully there will be a couple [this] week.
“We’re very confident [ahead of the new season]. We’ve signed a few players, there’s ongoing negotiations with others and hopefully Dave will put a squad together that will be competitive and give us a good start to the season.”
No stream tonight
Club commentary is available through both Hartlepool and Spennymoor’s respective channels but we will also be bringing regular updates here in our live blog as well as on Twitter via @HUFCMail.
The match is all ticket will Pools already selling out their allocation.
Welcome back to our first live blog of pre-season!
Dominic Scurr here, back exactly a month on from Pools’ history play-off victory at Ashton Gate.
It’s a very different setting this evening in the form of Spennymoor Town’s Brewery Field but we can expect a good contest against one of the National League North’s most competitive sides over the past few seasons.
Roughly 200 Hartlepool fans are expected to make the short journey to their County Durham neighbours this evening with Dave Challinor expected to give everyone a decent run out including a number of trialists.
Mark Cullen scored as a trialist at the weekend and is expected to feature again tonight along with a number of others.
Let’s hope it’s a good clean game as Pools edge ever closer to the big kick-off on August 7.