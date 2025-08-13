Statement on behalf of Mr Raj Singh and Hartlepool United Football Club

The Hartlepool Mail publishes the following statement on behalf of Mr Raj Singh, the chairman of Hartlepool United Football Club, and the club following two articles published by the Mail earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“1. On 3rd June, 2025, the Mail published an article under the headline: ‘Football finance expert Kieran Maguire slams Hartlepool United’s ongoing takeover debacle’.

“This article contained the following statements:

“(a) ‘In truth, it’s never been quite clear how sincere Singh is in his desire to sell the club’;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool United's Prestige Group Stadium.

“(b) ‘An interim board – officially anonymous, but believed to be a combination of club employees including Joe Monks, Lee Rust, Lennie Lawrence and Rose Stoker’;

“(c) ‘It’s also worth noting that Hammond has been effectively silenced; quite how she was expected to have deposited funds before completing due diligence has never been made clear’;

“(d) ‘It looks as if the potential buyers of Hartlepool United had put down a deposit of 10 per cent of the agreed price, but that Raj Singh wanted them to put down the other 90 per cent before the deal was signed off’;

“(e) ‘I’ll be honest, Hartlepool’s worth a pound’;

Hartlepool United's Prestige Group Stadium.

“(f) ‘There is now a sort of Stasi style character assassination on the prospective owners’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been asked by Mr Singh and the club to point out that:

“(i) Mr Singh has always been prepared to sell the club to a buyer who is able to demonstrate that the prospective buyer has the funds to be able to do so. Such a buyer must be able to demonstrate at the outset that the funds are in place and is expected to do so by depositing them with his/her solicitor. It is pointless and a waste of time to undertake due diligence if the prospective buyer then needs to source the funds to complete. At the time of publication, there had been no prospective buyers able to comply with this stipulation;

“(ii) The article incorrectly named the composition of the interim board. Joe Monks, Rose Stoker and Lee Rust were not members of the interim board;

“(iii) There has been no question, in any dealings with any interested takeover party, of the prospective buyer being required to pay over the full purchase price before due diligence had been completed;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“(iv) The assertion that the club is worth £1 is ill informed and factually incorrect. The club has a squad of players, a lease on the ground and – most importantly – a place in the fifth tier of English football that many clubs not only aspire to, but expend considerable funds reaching. Various independent agents have confirmed valuations and various clubs have sold, in both cases for sums far in excess of £1;

“(vi) The allegation that the club is undertaking a ‘sort of Stasi style assassination’ on the prospective owners is untrue. Any prospective sale that has fallen through is because the buyers could not comply with contractual requirements.

“2. On 5th June, 2025, the Mail published a further article under the headline: ‘Hartlepool United’s takeover debacle: a new low for chaotic Pools’.

“This article contained the following statements:

“(a) ‘An interim board, believed to be little more than a mouthpiece for Singh’;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“(b) ‘An update published late on the evening of May 21 suggested that talks had collapsed after a deadline to deposit the remaining 90 per cent of funds had been missed’.

“We have been asked by Mr Singh and the club to point out that:

“(i) The interim board was established in order to run the club following Mr. Singh’s resignation as chairman in March 2025. It was neither controlled nor dictated to by him. It operated independently of him.

“(ii) At the time of publication, no prospective buyers could demonstrate that all necessary funding for the transaction was immediately available.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mail did not invite the club to comment before publication of either of the articles were published and apologises for its failure to do so. The contents of this statement reflect the comments that the club would have made if invited to comment.