Danny Rose celebrates with team mates after scoring for Stevenage, to take the lead making it 1 - 0 against Hartlepool United. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

Killip saw his pocket pinched by a lurking Rose who waited for the Hartlepool goalkeeper to roll the ball out before stealing in to tap into an empty net and condemn Keith Curle’s side to a deflating defeat on the road.

Pools matched a high-flying Stevenage side for much of the contest and were value for at least a point with striker Josh Umerah wasting two big opportunities in the first half before being dealt a late sucker-punch in the final 10 minutes to leave them in the bottom two in the League Two table.

With a number of defensive issues ahead of the game Curle had a decision to make at the back, with Alex Lacey the latest to add to the injured list after dislocating his shoulder in the FA Cup first round tie at Solihull Moors.

A mistake from Ben Killip saw Hartlepool United fall to a narrow defeat at Stevenage. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

Fortunately for Curle he was able to welcome back two of those who missed the draw against the National League side with David Ferguson and Brody Paterson returning. Ferguson, however, was forced to slot in alongside Euan Murray at centre-back while Paterson started at full-back.

The defensive duo were two of three changes to the side who drew at Solihull a week ago as Jack Hamilton, who only returned from his own injury last week when coming off the bench to score his first goal for the club, also started

Hamilton replaced Wes McDonald in attack as part of a front three for Hartlepool alongside Theo Robinson and Umerah while Lacey and Clarke Oduor dropped out.

Oduor was on the bench which, for the first time in a number of weeks, did not feature any academy players.

And despite something of a makeshift starting XI in places, Pools were able to shade the early stages against a Stevenage side possessing the second best home record in the division heading into the game.

Reghan Tumilty got forward well and put in a couple of inviting crosses before then being on the money to find Umerah, who found himself free in the area after an untimely slip from Dan Sweeney, but the eight goal striker looped his header onto the top of Taye Ashby-Hammond’s bar leaving him with his hands on his head.

And Umerah had another golden opportunity to make amends seven minutes later when latching onto what would have been an assist from Hamilton before dragging wide.

Paterson sent over a teasing cross from the left which Hamilton met, with the ball falling into the path of Umerah, but the 25-year-old skewed wide at the first time of asking.

Pools were almost made to pay for passing up those two opportunities when Murray gave up a somewhat needless corner which was swung in and met by Carl Piergianni who nodded just wide of Killip’s post in what was Stevenage’s first real chance of the game – with a sign of Hartlepool’s enjoyment in the game coming when Steve Evans turned to his bench to bring off Jake Taylor for Jake Reeves in what appeared to be a tactical switch.

Luke Norris sent a speculative effort well wide of Killip’s goal before Hamilton met another Tumilty cross but just couldn’t get over it enough to really trouble Ashby-Hammond at the back post.

The home side were awarded a flurry of corners towards the end of the first half but Pools were able to hold firm with Paterson, in particular, strong in his defensive work, which was well received by the travelling support.

And those travelling supporters were almost rewarded early in the second half when Umerah met another Tumilty cross as he looked to guide into the path of Robinson only for Sweeney to scramble clear before Robinson then saw a dangerous cross fizz beyond Ashby-Hammond’s goal.

Tumilty did well to clear at the feet of Rose before Umerah then excellently beat his man from a Hamilton header but Ashby-Hammond was equal to his effort from what was a tight angle with options in the area.

The home side saw a little more joy in the early stages of the second half from the wings as Rose looped a header towards Killip’s goal before he would then test him again just after the hour when escaping Ferguson in the middle.

Evans made a triple change soon after to try and ignite something in what was a labouring performance from his side which almost reaped its rewards 15 minutes from time from the unlikely source of Piergianni when a cross from the left fell to the defender from no more than eight yards but he scooped over Killip’s bar.

But with Pools closing in on what would have been an excellent point on their travels, Killip was unfortunately punished. Having done well to gather a dangerous cross from the left, the Pools No.1 waited for his penalty area to clear before rolling the ball out where Rose was waiting in behind to pounce.

Rose poked the ball around Killip and had the simple task of walking into an empty net with Killip left in despair on the ground.

The goalkeeper had his head hidden in his shirt at full-time, although he did make a fine save to deny Piergianni’s header before Sweeney fired the rebound over, as Pools must look to regroup from a morale crushing defeat at the Lamex Stadium.

Stevenage XI: Ashby-Hammon, James-Wildin, Clark (Reid ‘64), Piergianni, Sweeney, Taylor (Reeves ‘36), Norris (Campbell ‘64), Vancooten, Read (Bostwick ‘83), Gilbey (Earley ‘64), Rose

Subs: Chapman, Amoo

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Tumilty, Murray, Ferguson, Paterson, Featherstone, Sylla, Cooke (McDonald ‘82), Robinson (Oduor ‘82), Hamilton, Umerah (Grey ‘76)

Subs: Letheren, Taylor, Hastie, Ndjoli