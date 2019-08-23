Stoke manager Nathan Jones.

Stoke boss makes pre-Leeds United stand as Nottingham Forest wait on winger: Championship weekend preview

We’re only four games into the new Championship season and there’s already plenty to discuss after an eventful start to the new campaign.

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 16:45

Middlesbrough are preparing for their second consecutive home game ahead of Millwall’s trip to the Riverside on Saturday afternoon – but what else should fans be looking out for in the second tier? In our weekly Championship preview, we’ve picked out the main things to keep an eye on this weekend. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to find out.

1. Can Derby bounce back?

After taking charge of the Rams in July, Phillip Cocu suffered his first competitive defeat as Derby boss on Tuesday night. Cocu's side lost 2-1 to Bristol City at Pride Park and face another tough home game against West Brom in Saturday's lunch-time kick-off.

2. Blackburn are going for three wins in a row

Rovers backed up their win over Boro last weekend with a 1-0 win at Hull in midweek. Tony Mowbray's side will return to Ewood Park on Saturday to face Cardiff City.

3. Nottingham Forest hope for injury boost

Winger Joe Lolley missed Forest's 1-1 draw with Charlton on Wednesday night with a foot injury, yet manager Sabri Lamouchi is hopeful the player will return this weekend. Lamouchi's side face a daunting task away at Fulham, who thrashed Millwall 4-0 earlier this week.

4. Millwall boss unhappy with scheduling

Millwall boss Neil Harris believes Boro have an unfair advantage ahead of the Lions' trip to the Riverside. The Teessiders beat Wigan 1-0 on Tuesday night, meaning they've had an extra day to prepare for Saturday's fixture. "That doesn’t sit well with all the managers in the league – people playing different days. But it is what it is," Harris told London News Online.

