Stoke boss makes pre-Leeds United stand as Nottingham Forest wait on winger: Championship weekend preview
We’re only four games into the new Championship season and there’s already plenty to discuss after an eventful start to the new campaign.
By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 16:45
Middlesbrough are preparing for their second consecutive home game ahead of Millwall’s trip to the Riverside on Saturday afternoon – but what else should fans be looking out for in the second tier? In our weekly Championship preview, we’ve picked out the main things to keep an eye on this weekend. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to find out.