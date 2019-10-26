Story of the day: Hartlepool United 2-0 Barnet – Nicke Kabamba brace continues perfect start for caretaker manager Antony Sweeney
Antony Sweeney’s perfect start as Hartlepool United caretaker manager continued following a convincing 2-0 win over 10-man Barnet.
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 5:00 pm
Pools went into the game on the back of consecutive wins without conceding since Sweeney took temporary charge and a first half brace from Nicke Kabamba made it three victories out of three.
Jack Taylor was sent off in the second half for a second bookable offence as United saw the game out with relative ease despite failing to add to the scoreline.
