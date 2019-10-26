Hartlepool United's Nicke Kabamba celebrates with Peter Kioso after scoring their first goal during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Barnet at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 26th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

Pools went into the game on the back of consecutive wins without conceding since Sweeney took temporary charge and a first half brace from Nicke Kabamba made it three victories out of three.

Jack Taylor was sent off in the second half for a second bookable offence as United saw the game out with relative ease despite failing to add to the scoreline.