Story of the day: Hartlepool United 2-0 Barnet – Nicke Kabamba brace continues perfect start for caretaker manager Antony Sweeney

Antony Sweeney’s perfect start as Hartlepool United caretaker manager continued following a convincing 2-0 win over 10-man Barnet.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 5:00 pm
Hartlepool United's Nicke Kabamba celebrates with Peter Kioso after scoring their first goal during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Barnet at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 26th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

Pools went into the game on the back of consecutive wins without conceding since Sweeney took temporary charge and a first half brace from Nicke Kabamba made it three victories out of three.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Jack Taylor was sent off in the second half for a second bookable offence as United saw the game out with relative ease despite failing to add to the scoreline.

Refresh the page and scroll down to see how events unfolded at Victoria Park on Saturday afternooon...