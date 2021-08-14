Story of the day: Barrow 3-2 Hartlepool United – Pools lose out despite debut goals

Ozzy Zanzala got Barrow off to a perfect start before Tyler Burey drew Pools level in the first half. Josh Gordon then saw the hosts retake the lead in the second half before debutant Will Goodwin made it 2-2.

Barrow then scored their crucial third goal with substitute Dimitri Sea finding the net to secure the three points.

Barrow's Paul Farman is beaten by Tyler Burey's shot to level the score at 1-1 during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Barrow and Hartlepool United at Holker Street, Barrow-in-Furness on Saturday 14th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

