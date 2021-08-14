Story of the day: Barrow 3-2 Hartlepool United – Pools lose out despite debut goals
Hartlepool United were beaten 3-2 by Barrow on an eventful Saturday afternoon at Holker Street.
Ozzy Zanzala got Barrow off to a perfect start before Tyler Burey drew Pools level in the first half. Josh Gordon then saw the hosts retake the lead in the second half before debutant Will Goodwin made it 2-2.
Barrow then scored their crucial third goal with substitute Dimitri Sea finding the net to secure the three points.
FULL-TIME: Barrow 3 (Zanzala 3’, Gordon 47’, Sea 72’) Hartlepool United 2 (Burey 17, Goodwin 61’)
Last updated: Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 17:25
- Pools XI: Killip; Sterry, Byrne, Liddle, Odusina, Ferguson; Featherstone, Shelton, Holohan; Goodwin, Burey
- Pools subs: Lawlor, Ogle, Mitchell, Francis-Angol, Smith, Daly, Molyneux
- Pools bookings: Burey (87)
- Barrow XI: Farman; Hutton, Arthur, Ellis, Ntlhe, Brough; White, Banks, Williams; Gordon, Zanzala
- Barrow subs: Moloney, Brown, Taylor, Kay, Grayson, Sea, James
- Barrow bookings: Arthur (67), Gordon (90+6)
- Referee: Darren Drysdale
- Attendance: 2,846 (619 Pools)
Dave Challinor reacts to today’s defeat
Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr
Full-time: Barrow 3-2 Pools
90+4: FEATHERSTONE almost scores a screamer!
Featherstone connects well with the knock down and half volleys just wide of the goal.
10 minutes added!
89: Jake Lawlor is on for his debut, Tyler Burey goes off.
Lawlor looks like he’s going up front.