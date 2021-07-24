LiveStory of the day: Gateshead 4-1 Hartlepool United – more pre-season frustration for Pools against National League North opposition
Hartlepool United suffered a 4-1 defeat in their third pre-season friendly match at Gateshead on Saturday afternoon.
After taking an early lead through a trialist, Pools were pegged back by a brace from Cedwyn Scott that put the hosts 2-1 ahead at the break.
Further goals from Macaulay Langstaff and Grey Olley in the second half saw the Heed emerge as convincing winners in the end.
For Pools, it was the second consecutive friendly defeat to National League North opposition this week. Next up Blyth Spartans.
LIVE: Gateshead 4 (Scott 33’, 41’, Langstaff 46’, Olley 64’) Hartlepool United 1 (Trailist 10)
Last updated: Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:39
- Hartlepool United travel to Gateshead for their third pre-season friendly of the summer.
- Dave Challinor’s side beat Runcorn Linnets 9-1 before losing 1-0 at Spennymoor Town in their previous two friendly games.
- Jamie Sterry is expected to return to full fitness while Mark Cullen (hamstring) and Joe Grey (back) are set to miss out.
- Pools XI: Killip; Ferguson, Ogle, Liddle, Byrne, Sterry; Smith, Featherstone, Holohan; Olufela Olomola, Trialist
- Pools subs: J.MacDonald, Molyneux, Odusina, Francis-Angol, Trialist, Trialist, Close, Trialist, Crawford
- Gateshead XI: Cameron; Tinkler, Forbes, Storey, Trialist, Hunter, Olley, Ward, Langstaff, Campbell, Scott
- Gateshead subs: Pani, Bolton, Wombwell, Thomas, Nelson, Trialist
- Referee: Matthew East
- Attendance: 723
83: Trialist 19 comes on for Trialist 11
81: Molyneux hits the side netting from a free-kick
78: Pools sub - Harry Close is on for Fela Olomola
Another change for Pools - Gary Liddle makes way for Timi Odusina and Zaine Francis-Angol is on for David Ferguson
Triple change for Pools
GOAL! Olley makes it 4-1
Ben Killip kicks the ball straight to Gateshead’s Adam Campbell who squares the ball for Olley to turn into an empty net.
57: Great save by Killip
Langstaff plays the ball to Olley whose strike is well tipped around the post by Killip.
Change for Gateshead
Strong performance from Scott
50: Trialist 11 curls a shot high and wide of the goal from 20-yards
GOAL! Langstaff makes it 3-1!
Straight away, Langstaff breaks through and slides the ball past Killip to give Gateshead a two goal lead.