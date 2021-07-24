After taking an early lead through a trialist, Pools were pegged back by a brace from Cedwyn Scott that put the hosts 2-1 ahead at the break.

Further goals from Macaulay Langstaff and Grey Olley in the second half saw the Heed emerge as convincing winners in the end.

For Pools, it was the second consecutive friendly defeat to National League North opposition this week. Next up Blyth Spartans.

Nicky Featherstone in action during the Gateshead FC v HUFC game. Pre-season friendly. 24-07-2021. Picture by Bernadette Malcolmson

