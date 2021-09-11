Story of the day: Hartlepool United 1-0 Bristol Rovers – Sterry strike secures another home win for Dave Challinor's side
Hartlepool United's perfect start to the season at Victoria Park continued as Jamie Sterry's first professional goal secured a 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers.
It's now 18 wins from 20 league games at The Vic for Dave Challinor's side, while Rovers' wait for an away win in 2021 continues.
Pools' first opening came in the 25th-minute as Mark Shelton's half-volley from the edge of the box was well parried by Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw.
In the 48th-minute, Olufela Olomola picked out Will Goodwin inside the penalty area but the Stoke City loanee scuffed a close range effort straight at Belshaw.
Pools' breakthrough finally came in the 70th-minute as Jamie Sterry burst into the box to stroke in his first goal for the club with his left foot.
And that was enough to secure the three points for the hosts as they climbed up to fourth in the League Two table.
Refresh the page and scroll through our live blog...
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Hartlepool United 1 (Sterry 70’) Bristol Rovers 0
Last updated: Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:54
- Pools XI: Killip; Molyneux, Francis-Angol, Liddle, Byrne, Sterry; Featherstone, Shelton, Daly; Olomola (Grey 83), Goodwin (Ogle 75)
- Pools subs: Cullen, Mitchell, Odusina, Smith, Jones
- Pools bookings: Byrne (11), Sterry (88)
- Bristol Rovers XI: Belsahw; Grant, Finley, Hughes, Clarke (Pitman 41), Anderton, Taylor Anderson, Evans, Saunders (Brown 73), Whelan
- Bristol Rovers subs: Ward, Coutts, Kilgour, Spence, Collins
- Bristol Rovers bookings:
- Referee: Rebecca Welch
- Attendance: 5,193
Full-time: Pools 1-0 Bristol Rovers
Four minutes added time
Final change for Pools
Martin Smith comes on for Luke Molyneux
84: Great block by Killip
The Pools keeper keeps Pools’ clean sheet intact with a fine block at the back post.
83: Joe Grey comes on for Fela Olomola
75: First change for Pools - Reagan Ogle replaces Will Goodwin
WHAT A TACKLE!
Francis-Angol has to make that one! Last man challenge inside the penalty area to deny Antony Evans before he could get a shot away.
70: GOAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!! STERRY!!!!
Sterry burst into the box from the right, puts the ball onto his left foot and slots the ball past Belshaw. His first goal for Pools.
63: Great move for Pools sees Olomola’s effort tipped over
Daly, to Goodwin to Olomola on the edge of the box but the first time strike is tipped over the bar by Belshaw and out for a corner.
55: Save from Killip!
Antony Evans’ 30-yard free-kick is well saved and held by Ben Killip.