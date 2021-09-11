Story of the day: Hartlepool United 1-0 Bristol Rovers – Sterry strike secures another home win for Dave Challinor's side

It's now 18 wins from 20 league games at The Vic for Dave Challinor's side, while Rovers' wait for an away win in 2021 continues.

Pools' first opening came in the 25th-minute as Mark Shelton's half-volley from the edge of the box was well parried by Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw.

In the 48th-minute, Olufela Olomola picked out Will Goodwin inside the penalty area but the Stoke City loanee scuffed a close range effort straight at Belshaw.

Bristol Rovers' Antony Evans battles for possession with Hartlepool United's Mark Shelton during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Bristol Rovers at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 11th September 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools' breakthrough finally came in the 70th-minute as Jamie Sterry burst into the box to stroke in his first goal for the club with his left foot.

And that was enough to secure the three points for the hosts as they climbed up to fourth in the League Two table.

