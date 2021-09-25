Story of the day: Hartlepool United 1-1 Exeter City – Pools drop points at Victoria Park for the first time this season
Hartlepool United were denied a Victoria Park victory for the first time in League Two this season as they drew 1-1 with Exeter City.
Luke Molyneux’s first Football League goal gave Pools a first half lead before Exeter’s Sam Nombe equalised before the break.
The second half saw a few half chances but neither side were able to find the winner as they had to settle for a point.
It's only the third time in 2021 Pools have failed to win a league match at home.
FULL-TIME: Hartlepool United 1 (Molyneux 25’) Exeter City 1 (Nombe 41’)
- Hartlepool United, with a newly contracted Dave Challinor, host Exeter City at Victoria Park this afternoon.
- The Grecians sit level on points with Pools in the table but are a place above them due to superior goal difference.
- Pools XI: Killip; Jones, Francis-Angol, Byrne, Hendrie, Sterry; Featherstone, Shelton, Daly; Molyneux, Fondop
- Pools subs: Mitchell, Odusina, Ogle, Smith, Goodwin, Cook, Cullen
- Pools bookings: Byrne (90)
- Exeter XI: Dawson; Caprice, Ray, Jay, Nombe, Key (Edwards 84), Dieng (Atangana 69), Taylor (Collins 56), Brown, Sweeney, Hartridge
- Exeter subs: Lee, Atangana, Collins, Amond, Daniel, Kite, Edwards
- Exeter bookings: Ray (46), Dieng (59)
- Referee: Leigh Doughty
- Attendance: 5,194 (171 Exeter)
Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr
Full-time: Pools 1-1 Exeter
90+1: Byrne is shown a yellow card for Pools
Three minutes added
90: Another corner to Pools
89: Corner to Pools
88: First change for Pools: Reagan Ogle replaces Eddy Jones
84: Final change for Exeter - Owura Edwards comes on for Josh Key
76: Caprice fizzes a shot just wide of the right post from the edge of the box
69: Second change for Exeter - Tim Dieng makes way for Nigel Atangana
