Story of the day: Hartlepool United 1-1 Exeter City – Pools drop points at Victoria Park for the first time this season

Hartlepool United were denied a Victoria Park victory for the first time in League Two this season as they drew 1-1 with Exeter City.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 10:26 am
Updated Saturday, 25th September 2021, 5:25 pm

Luke Molyneux’s first Football League goal gave Pools a first half lead before Exeter’s Sam Nombe equalised before the break.

The second half saw a few half chances but neither side were able to find the winner as they had to settle for a point.

It's only the third time in 2021 Pools have failed to win a league match at home.

Hartlepool United's Luke Molyneux shoots and scores their first goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Exeter City at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 25th September 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

FULL-TIME: Hartlepool United 1 (Molyneux 25’) Exeter City 1 (Nombe 41’)

Last updated: Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:55

  • Hartlepool United, with a newly contracted Dave Challinor, host Exeter City at Victoria Park this afternoon.
  • The Grecians sit level on points with Pools in the table but are a place above them due to superior goal difference.
  • Pools XI: Killip; Jones, Francis-Angol, Byrne, Hendrie, Sterry; Featherstone, Shelton, Daly; Molyneux, Fondop
  • Pools subs: Mitchell, Odusina, Ogle, Smith, Goodwin, Cook, Cullen
  • Pools bookings: Byrne (90)
  • Exeter XI: Dawson; Caprice, Ray, Jay, Nombe, Key (Edwards 84), Dieng (Atangana 69), Taylor (Collins 56), Brown, Sweeney, Hartridge
  • Exeter subs: Lee, Atangana, Collins, Amond, Daniel, Kite, Edwards
  • Exeter bookings: Ray (46), Dieng (59)
  • Referee: Leigh Doughty
  • Attendance: 5,194 (171 Exeter)
Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:55

Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:53

Full-time: Pools 1-1 Exeter

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:51

90+1: Byrne is shown a yellow card for Pools

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:50

Three minutes added

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:49

90: Another corner to Pools

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:48

89: Corner to Pools

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:47

88: First change for Pools: Reagan Ogle replaces Eddy Jones

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:44

84: Final change for Exeter - Owura Edwards comes on for Josh Key

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:35

76: Caprice fizzes a shot just wide of the right post from the edge of the box

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:29

69: Second change for Exeter - Tim Dieng makes way for Nigel Atangana

