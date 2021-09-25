Story of the day: Hartlepool United 1-1 Exeter City – Pools drop points at Victoria Park for the first time this season

Luke Molyneux’s first Football League goal gave Pools a first half lead before Exeter’s Sam Nombe equalised before the break.

The second half saw a few half chances but neither side were able to find the winner as they had to settle for a point.

It's only the third time in 2021 Pools have failed to win a league match at home.

Hartlepool United's Luke Molyneux shoots and scores their first goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Exeter City at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 25th September 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

