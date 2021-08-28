Story of the day: Hartlepool United 2-1 Carlisle United – bank holiday weekend joy for Pools in front of bumper crowd

Goals from Tyler Burey and Gavan Holohan either side of Zach Clough’s goal for the visitors saw Pools climb up to fifth in the League Two table with three wins from their opening four matches.

Pools have now won 17 of their last 19 league matches at The Vic and continue to boast the best home record in England.

Tyler Burey of Hartlepool United in action with Rod McDonald of Carlisle United during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Carlisle United at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 28th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

