Story of the day: Hartlepool United 2-1 Carlisle United – bank holiday weekend joy for Pools in front of bumper crowd
It was more Victoria Park joy for Hartlepool United as they beat Carlisle United 2-1.
Goals from Tyler Burey and Gavan Holohan either side of Zach Clough’s goal for the visitors saw Pools climb up to fifth in the League Two table with three wins from their opening four matches.
Pools have now won 17 of their last 19 league matches at The Vic and continue to boast the best home record in England.
Refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to see how events unfolded…
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
FULL-TIME: Hartlepool United 2 (Burey 13’, Holohan 69’) Carlisle United 1 (Clough 38’)
Last updated: Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 17:01
- Pools XI: Killip; Ferguson, Francis-Angol, Liddle, Byrne, Sterry; Featherstone, Shelton, Holohan; Burey, Goodwin
- Pools subs: Cullen, Mitchell, Odusina, Smith, Daly, Ogle, Molyneux
- Pools bookings:
- Carlisle XI: Norman; Tanner, Armer, McDonald, Riley, Guy, Clough, Mellish, Abrahams, Feeney, Whelan
- Carlisle subs: Alessandra, Devine, Dickenson, Mampala, Toure, Jensen, Young
- Carlisle bookings: Clough (3)
- Referee: Andy Woolmer
- Attendance: 6,112
Great scenes at The Vic
Full-time: Pools 2-1 Carlisle
FIVE minutes added
Final change for Pools - Reagan Ogle replaces Tyler Burey
Triple change for Carlisle!
WHAT A GOAL FROM HOLOHAN!
A wonderfully weighted half-volley from the edge of the box sails beautifully into the top left corner to give Pools the lead again.
First changes for Pools as Mark Shelton comes off for Matty Daly and Wiil Goodwin makes way for Luke Molyneux
48: Featherstone’s corner is spilled by Norman in the Carlisle goal
For a split second it looked as though Burey would poke the ball in but the referee was quick to award a free-kick.