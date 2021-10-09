Story of the day: Hartlepool United 2-1 Northampton Town – Pools come from behind to get back to winning ways
Hartlepool United got back to winning ways at Victoria Park as they came from behind to beat Northampton Town 2-1.
Second half goals from David Ferguson and Luke Molyneux cancelled out Sam Hoskins’ well taken opening goal to confirm a much needed three points for Pools.
It was their first win in five league games and one that took them up to eighth in the table.
LIVE: Hartlepool United 2 (Ferguson 52, Molyneux 83’) Northampton Town 1 (Hoskins 50’)
Last updated: Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 17:32
- Pools XI : Killip; Ferguson, Francis-Angol, Byrne, Hendrie (Cook 61), Sterry; Featherstone, Shelton (Grey 61), Daly; Molyneux, Goodwin
- Pools subs: Mitchell, Odusina, Ogle, Cook, Cullen, Grey, Fondop
- Pools bookings:
- Northampton XI: Roberts; McGowan, Sowerby (Connolly 78), Guthrie, Horsfall, Hoskins, Lewis, Pinnock (Kabamba 85), Koiki, McWilliams, Etete (Ashley-Seal 86)
- Northampton subs: Woods, Kabamba, Connolly, Pollock, Flores, Ashley-Seal, Dyche
- Northampton bookings: Hoskins (67)
- Referee: Ben Toner
- Attendance: 5,522 (250 Northampton)
Dave Challinor on today’s win
The Pools boss said: “Absolutely delighted. It’s not a good habit to get into winning games from losing positions but to win the game the way we have, has made it all the more special. We’ve had issues imposing our system on teams when they play with a three.
“We were miles off it in the first half and were sloppy but we still had the best opportunity in the first half with Dales sliding Will through. They score in the second half and we equalise straight away an then you have a choice to continue or make a change and we made changes to have a positive impact and that proved to be the case.
“We scored a brilliant goal and could have scored before that. We had to defend at the end but the way we won it today makes that extra bit special.”
Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr
Full-time: Pools 2-1 Northampton Town
Four minutes added
GOAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!!! MOLYNEUX WITH A GREAT FINISH!
Take a bow Luke Molyneux. Picked out brilliantly by Joe Grey cutting in from the left as he volleys the ball into the left corner of the goal from close range.
77: SO CLOSE FROM POOLS!
Grey’s effort falls to Molyneux whose follow up is tipped onto crossbar by Roberts before Goodwin heads into the side netting.
75: Goodwin's header from Featherstone’s free-kick deflects out for a corner
61: Double change for Pools - Shelton and Hendrie make way for Cook and Grey
Ferguson’s equaliser
GOAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!! FERGUSON MAKES IT 1-1!!!
Sterry’s cross is met by Ferguson at the back post and Pools are level. Northampton’s lead lasted less than two minutes.