Story of the day: Hartlepool United 3-2 Harrogate Town – Pools never say die as three goals in six minutes completes comeback
Hartlepool United came from 2-0 down to beat Harrogate Town 3-2 at Victoria Park.
After George Thomson and a Neill Byrne own goal put the visitors two goals up at the break, a frantic six minute spell at the start of the second half saw Pools turn the game on its head with goals from David Ferguson, Mark Cullen and Matty Daly completing the comeback by the hour mark.
It’s a sixth win in seven home matches at Victoria Park so far this season.
FULL-TIME: Hartlepool United 3 (Ferguson 52’, Cullen 53’, Daly 58’) Harrogate Town 2 (Thomson 28’, Byrne 35’)
Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 17:44
- Pools XI: Mitchell; Ferguson, Byrne, Hendrie, Sterry (Ogle 33); Featherstone, Shelton (Liddle 46), Daly, Holohan; Molyneux, Cullen (Grey 72)
- Pools subs: Killip, Liddle, Ogle, Jones, Crawford, Grey, Fondop
- Pools bookings: Byrne (27)
- Harrogate XI: Oxley, Fallowfield, Page, Falkingham, Smith, Burrell, Thomson, Kerry (Power 63), Muldoon (Orsi 73), Diamond, Armstrong
- Harrogate subs: Martin, Orsi, Cracknell, Sheron, Power
- Harrogate bookings:
- Referee: Simon Mather
- Attendance: 5,807 (270 Harrogate)
Dave Challinor on today’s win
Matchwinner Matty Daly on today’s game
FULL-TIME: POOLS 3-2 HARROGATE
72: Joe Grey comes on for Mark Cullen
Impressive stuff from Daly!
GOAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!!!! DALYYYYYYYYYY
WHAT A GOAL! Harrogate fail to clear a free-kick as Daly picks the ball up and cuts inside from the right before curling it into the top left corner of the goal from 20-yards. What a goal!
WOWWWWWWWW!!!!! CULLEN MAKES IT 2-2!
WHAT A TURNAROUND! Cullen glances in his third of the season to equalise for Pools.
GOAAAALLLLLL!!! FERGUSON PULLS A GOAL BACK!
The defender arrives to volley in Reagan Ogle’s cross to make it 2-1.