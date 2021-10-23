Story of the day: Hartlepool United 3-2 Harrogate Town – Pools never say die as three goals in six minutes completes comeback

After George Thomson and a Neill Byrne own goal put the visitors two goals up at the break, a frantic six minute spell at the start of the second half saw Pools turn the game on its head with goals from David Ferguson, Mark Cullen and Matty Daly completing the comeback by the hour mark.

It’s a sixth win in seven home matches at Victoria Park so far this season.

It's a sixth win in seven home matches at Victoria Park so far this season.

Mark Cullen celebrates after scoring their second goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Harrogate Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Sunday 24th October 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

