Story of the day: Leyton Orient 5-0 Hartlepool United – abject Pools blown away at Brisbane Road

A Aaron Drinan hat-trick along with goals from Harry Smith and Tom James saw Orient secure a 5-0 victory at Brisbane Road as Pools’ recent turn in form came crashing back down to earth in brutal fashion.

673 Poolies made the journey to East London but went home disappointed as the side dropped to 10th in the League Two table, still level on points with the play-offs.

Leyton Orient v Hartlepool United.

