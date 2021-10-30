Story of the day: Leyton Orient 5-0 Hartlepool United – abject Pools blown away at Brisbane Road
Hartlepool United were embarrassed at Leyton Orient on Saturday afternoon as they suffered their heaviest defeat of the season.
A Aaron Drinan hat-trick along with goals from Harry Smith and Tom James saw Orient secure a 5-0 victory at Brisbane Road as Pools’ recent turn in form came crashing back down to earth in brutal fashion.
673 Poolies made the journey to East London but went home disappointed as the side dropped to 10th in the League Two table, still level on points with the play-offs.
FULL-TIME: Leyton Orient 5 (Drinan 20, 79, 90+1, Smith 35, James 51) Hartlepool United 0
Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 18:31
- Pools XI (3-5-2): Mitchell; Ferguson, Francis-Angol (Fondop 49), Liddle, Hendrie, Ogle (Odusina 55); Featherstone, Holohan, Daly; Molyneux, Cullen (Grey 60)
- Pools subs: Killip, Odusina, Jones, Crawford, Shelton, Grey, Fondop
- Pools bookings: Featherstone (23), Challinor (35), Holohan (38)
- Leyton Orient XI (3-4-3): Vigouroux; Mitchell, Beckles (Kyprianou 45), Ogie; Archibald, Clay, Pratley, James; Kemp (Reilly 85), Smith, Drinan
- Leyton Orient subs: Byrne, Wood, Reilly, Happe, Omotoye, Sotiriou, Kyprianou
- Leyton Orient bookings: Pratley (14), Clay (29)
- Referee: Alan Young
- Attendance: 6,233 (673 Pools)
Our live coverage has concluded - for more check out HartlepoolMail.co.uk
Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr
Full-time: Leyton Orient 5-0 Hartlepool United
90+1: Drinan makes it 5-0
The ball rebounds off the post and Drinan pokes it into an empty net. A hat-trick and an assist for the Orient number 16.
GOAL! Drinan makes it 4-0
Mitchell’s attempted clearance falls straight to Drinan who chips the ball over the Pools goalkeeper to grab his second and Orient’s fourth.
60: Mark Cullen makes way for Joe Grey
Timi Odusina is on for Reagan Ogle
54: Mitchell parries Smith’s shot out for a corner
GOAL! Orient make it 3-0
Tom James latches onto the through ball and slots it past Mitchell to make it 3-0.