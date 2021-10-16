Story of the day: Salford City 2-0 Hartlepool United – fifth away defeat in six for Pools in League Two

Hartlepool United suffered another away defeat as Salford City ran out 2-0 winners at The Peninsula Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 5:03 pm

Goals at either end of the game from Tom Elliott and Matty Willock secured three points for Salford and condemned Pools to their fifth away defeat in six matches this season.

Over 1,000 Poolies made the trip but were sent home disappointed yet again as Dave Challinor’s side failed to register a meaningful shot on target.

Timi Odusina of Hartlepool United in action during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Salford City and Hartlepool United at Moor Lane, Salford on Saturday 16th October 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

FULL-TIME: Salford City 2 (Elliott 3’, Willock 85’) Hartlepool United 0

Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 18:27

  • Pools XI: Killip; Francis-Angol (Shelton 34), Byrne, Odusina; Ferguson, Sterry, Featherstone, Ogle; Daly, Grey (Holohan 59), Goodwin (Fondop 46)
  • Pools subs: Mitchell, Shelton, Cullen, Jones, Hendrie, Fondop, Holohan
  • Pools bookings: Featherstone (47), Sterry (81)
  • Salford XI: Ripley; Touray, Lowe, Eastham, Lund, Elliott (N’Mai 88’), Hunter, Turnbull, McAleny (Wright 73), Shephard (Willock 65), Thomas-Asante
  • Salford subs: Jeacock, Ndaba, Willock, Oteh, Smith, N’Mai
  • Salford bookings: Elliott (44), Turnbull (72), Thomas-Asante (90)
  • Referee: Peter Wright
  • Attendance: 2,448 (1,019 Pools)
Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 18:27

That concludes today’s live coverage

Head over to https://www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk/sport/football/hartlepool-united for all the latest news, verdict and reaction from the defeat at Salford.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 17:40

Dave Challinor on today’s defeat

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 17:01

Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:58

Full-time: Salford 2-0 Pools

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:58

90+5: Holohan drags a shot just wide

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:48

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:48

Goal! Willock makes it 2-0

The ball drops nicely for Willock who finds the bottom right corner from the edge of the box.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:44

81: Sterry is booked for an off the ball incident after clearing it forward

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:42

79: Fondop heads just wide

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:36

74: Asante heads just wide from a corner

League TwoRichard MennearDave Challinor