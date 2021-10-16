Story of the day: Salford City 2-0 Hartlepool United – fifth away defeat in six for Pools in League Two

Goals at either end of the game from Tom Elliott and Matty Willock secured three points for Salford and condemned Pools to their fifth away defeat in six matches this season.

Over 1,000 Poolies made the trip but were sent home disappointed yet again as Dave Challinor’s side failed to register a meaningful shot on target.

Refresh the page and scroll down to see how events unfolded...

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Timi Odusina of Hartlepool United in action during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Salford City and Hartlepool United at Moor Lane, Salford on Saturday 16th October 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.