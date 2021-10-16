Story of the day: Salford City 2-0 Hartlepool United – fifth away defeat in six for Pools in League Two
Hartlepool United suffered another away defeat as Salford City ran out 2-0 winners at The Peninsula Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Goals at either end of the game from Tom Elliott and Matty Willock secured three points for Salford and condemned Pools to their fifth away defeat in six matches this season.
Over 1,000 Poolies made the trip but were sent home disappointed yet again as Dave Challinor’s side failed to register a meaningful shot on target.
FULL-TIME: Salford City 2 (Elliott 3’, Willock 85’) Hartlepool United 0
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 18:27
- Pools XI: Killip; Francis-Angol (Shelton 34), Byrne, Odusina; Ferguson, Sterry, Featherstone, Ogle; Daly, Grey (Holohan 59), Goodwin (Fondop 46)
- Pools subs: Mitchell, Shelton, Cullen, Jones, Hendrie, Fondop, Holohan
- Pools bookings: Featherstone (47), Sterry (81)
- Salford XI: Ripley; Touray, Lowe, Eastham, Lund, Elliott (N’Mai 88’), Hunter, Turnbull, McAleny (Wright 73), Shephard (Willock 65), Thomas-Asante
- Salford subs: Jeacock, Ndaba, Willock, Oteh, Smith, N’Mai
- Salford bookings: Elliott (44), Turnbull (72), Thomas-Asante (90)
- Referee: Peter Wright
- Attendance: 2,448 (1,019 Pools)
Dave Challinor on today’s defeat
Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr
Full-time: Salford 2-0 Pools
90+5: Holohan drags a shot just wide
Goal! Willock makes it 2-0
The ball drops nicely for Willock who finds the bottom right corner from the edge of the box.