Story of the day: Stevenage 2-0 Hartlepool United – Pools undone on the road again
Hartlepool United’s poor away form continued at Stevenage on Saturday afternoon as they were beaten 2-0.
Goals from Jamie Reid and Elliott List in either half saw the home side secure their first win in eight games as Pools’ wait for an away win continued.
Pools were unchanged from last weekend’s draw against Exeter City but they weren’t able to break Stevenage down at The Lamex Stadium.
FULL-TIME: Stevenage 2 (Reid 21’, List 46’) Hartlepool United 0
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:59
- Pools XI: Killip; Jones, Francis-Angol (Cook 76), Byrne, Hendrie, Sterry; Featherstone, Shelton, Daly; Molyneux, Fondop (Cullen 52)
- Pools subs: Mitchell, Odusina, Cullen, Smith, Cook, Ogle, Goodwin
- Pools bookings: none
- Stevenage XI: Anang, James-Wildin, Coker, Reeves, Cuthbert, List (Norris 77), Taylor, Osborne, Andrade (Smith 62), Vancooten, Reid (Prosser 90)
- Stevenage subs: Bastien, Prosser, Norris, Smith, Marshall, Townsend-West, Tinubu
- Stevenage bookings: Taylor (43)
- Referee: Benjamin Speedie
- Attendance: 2,633 (398 Pools)
Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr
Full-time: Stevenage 2-0 Pools
90+3: Goodwin heads just wide of the right post
86: Cullen is denied by Anang
A great chance for Pools to pull a goal back as the ball deflects into the path of Cullen who sticks a leg out but it’s comfortably dealt with by the Stevenage goalkeeper.