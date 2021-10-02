Story of the day: Stevenage 2-0 Hartlepool United – Pools undone on the road again

Goals from Jamie Reid and Elliott List in either half saw the home side secure their first win in eight games as Pools’ wait for an away win continued.

Pools were unchanged from last weekend’s draw against Exeter City but they weren’t able to break Stevenage down at The Lamex Stadium.

Refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to see how events unfolded…

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stevenage v Pools

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor