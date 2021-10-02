Story of the day: Stevenage 2-0 Hartlepool United – Pools undone on the road again

Hartlepool United’s poor away form continued at Stevenage on Saturday afternoon as they were beaten 2-0.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 5:00 pm

Goals from Jamie Reid and Elliott List in either half saw the home side secure their first win in eight games as Pools’ wait for an away win continued.

Pools were unchanged from last weekend’s draw against Exeter City but they weren’t able to break Stevenage down at The Lamex Stadium.

Refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to see how events unfolded…

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Stevenage v Pools

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

HUFC matchday coverage in association with sponsors Hornsey's Bar & Grill.

FULL-TIME: Stevenage 2 (Reid 21’, List 46’) Hartlepool United 0

Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:59

  • Pools XI: Killip; Jones, Francis-Angol (Cook 76), Byrne, Hendrie, Sterry; Featherstone, Shelton, Daly; Molyneux, Fondop (Cullen 52)
  • Pools subs: Mitchell, Odusina, Cullen, Smith, Cook, Ogle, Goodwin
  • Pools bookings: none
  • Stevenage XI: Anang, James-Wildin, Coker, Reeves, Cuthbert, List (Norris 77), Taylor, Osborne, Andrade (Smith 62), Vancooten, Reid (Prosser 90)
  • Stevenage subs: Bastien, Prosser, Norris, Smith, Marshall, Townsend-West, Tinubu
  • Stevenage bookings: Taylor (43)
  • Referee: Benjamin Speedie
  • Attendance: 2,633 (398 Pools)
Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:59

Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:52

Full-time: Stevenage 2-0 Pools

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:51

90+3: Goodwin heads just wide of the right post

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:46

86: Cullen is denied by Anang

A great chance for Pools to pull a goal back as the ball deflects into the path of Cullen who sticks a leg out but it’s comfortably dealt with by the Stevenage goalkeeper.

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:36

Second change for Stevenage: Luke Norris comes on for Elliott List

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:35

Final change for Pools: Zaine Francis-Angol is replaced by Jordan Cook

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:30

Pools pushing here

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:26

67: Jones forces a save from Anang from distance

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:21

62: First change for Stevenage - Jack Smith replaces Bruno Andrade

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:20

61: Elliott List is denied by another good Killip save

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Richard Mennear