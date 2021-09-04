Story of the day: Tranmere Rovers 1-0 Hartlepool United – smash and grab from the hosts sees wait for away win continue
Hartlepool United’s wait for an away win goes on after late heartbreak at Tranmere Rovers.
After a dominant display from Pools failed to yield a goal, Tranmere’s Tom Davies popped up in the 89th minute to head home from Josh Hawkes’ corner to claim all three points for the hosts.
It’s Pools’ second away defeat of the season as they now look ahead to next weekend’s home match against Bristol Rovers.
LIVE: Tranmere Rovers 1 (Davies 90’) Hartlepool United 0
Last updated: Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 17:25
- Pools (5th) travel to Tranmere (19th) in League Two this afternoon.
- Dave Challinor’s side are looking to make it three league wins in a row and pick up their first away victory of the season.
- Pools XI: Killip; Ferguson, Francis-Angol, Liddle, Byrne, Sterry; Featherstone, Shelton, Holohan; Burey, Goodwin
- Pools subs: Odusina, Molyneux, Smith, Olomola, Ogle, Daly, Mitchell
- Pools bookings: Sterry (36), Byrne (55)
- Tranmere XI: Murphy; Dacres-Cogley, Clarke, Davies, Knight-Percival, Morris; Duffy, Spearing, Watson; Maynard, Nevitt
- Tranmere subs: Doohan, Merrie, Feeney, McManaman, Hawkes, Glatzel, Foley
- Tranmere bookings: Clarke (55)
- Referee: Chris Sarginson
Dave Challinor on today’s defeat
“I’d have been semi-disappointed with a point because our performance was outstanding. If we play great all season but go down then of course I won’t be happy. We didn’t have luck on our side and we were brilliant but it’s about winning games.”
Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr
Full-time: Tranmere 1-0 Pools
Fela Olomola comes on for Gavan Holohan
Four minutes added
GOAL! Tranmere score in the final minute of the game
Josh Hawkes’ floated corner is headed into the right side of the goal by Tom Davies.