Story of the day: Tranmere Rovers 1-0 Hartlepool United – smash and grab from the hosts sees wait for away win continue

Hartlepool United’s wait for an away win goes on after late heartbreak at Tranmere Rovers.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 4:54 pm

After a dominant display from Pools failed to yield a goal, Tranmere’s Tom Davies popped up in the 89th minute to head home from Josh Hawkes’ corner to claim all three points for the hosts.

It’s Pools’ second away defeat of the season as they now look ahead to next weekend’s home match against Bristol Rovers.

Tyler Burey in action against Tranmere Rovers (photo: Frank Reid).

LIVE: Tranmere Rovers 1 (Davies 90’) Hartlepool United 0

Last updated: Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 17:25

  • Pools (5th) travel to Tranmere (19th) in League Two this afternoon.
  • Dave Challinor’s side are looking to make it three league wins in a row and pick up their first away victory of the season.
  • Pools XI: Killip; Ferguson, Francis-Angol, Liddle, Byrne, Sterry; Featherstone, Shelton, Holohan; Burey, Goodwin
  • Pools subs: Odusina, Molyneux, Smith, Olomola, Ogle, Daly, Mitchell
  • Pools bookings: Sterry (36), Byrne (55)
  • Tranmere XI: Murphy; Dacres-Cogley, Clarke, Davies, Knight-Percival, Morris; Duffy, Spearing, Watson; Maynard, Nevitt
  • Tranmere subs: Doohan, Merrie, Feeney, McManaman, Hawkes, Glatzel, Foley
  • Tranmere bookings: Clarke (55)
  • Referee: Chris Sarginson
Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 17:25

Dave Challinor on today’s defeat

“I’d have been semi-disappointed with a point because our performance was outstanding. If we play great all season but go down then of course I won’t be happy. We didn’t have luck on our side and we were brilliant but it’s about winning games.”

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 16:56

Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 16:55

Full-time: Tranmere 1-0 Pools

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 16:49

Fela Olomola comes on for Gavan Holohan

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 16:49

Four minutes added

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 16:49

GOAL! Tranmere score in the final minute of the game

Josh Hawkes’ floated corner is headed into the right side of the goal by Tom Davies.

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 16:47

88: Morris blazes over from 25-yards

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 16:44

85: Davies hammers over from close range

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 16:42

83: Josh Hawkes volleys over from a tight angle

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 16:32

73: Josh Hawkes is on for Tranmere as Mark Duffy makes way

