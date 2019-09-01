Britt Assombalonga scores Middlesbrough's second goal against Bristol City.

Story of the match: Bristol City 2 Middlesbrough 2 - Ashton Gate draw assessed

There was plenty to discuss following Middlesbrough’s 2-2 draw at Bristol City on Saturday afternoon as Jonathan Woodgate’s side came within nine minutes of recording their first away win of the season.

By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 01 September, 2019, 11:02

We take a closer look at Boro’s entertaining meeting with the Robins, including the key tactical battles, who impressed (and struggled) and what both managers, Jonathan Woodgate and Lee Johnson, made of it all. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to find out:

1. Star man: Paddy McNair

Another impressive performance from Boro's box-to-box midfielder. The Northern Ireland international drove the team forward and created plenty of chances, one of which went in off City defender Taylor Moore.

2. Good day: Britt Assombalonga

That's 100 EFL goals and counting for the Boro frontman, in the same week as the birth of his second child. Assombalonga's neat finish at Ashton Gate also takes him to three goals in six league games this campaign.

3. Bad day: Taylor Moore

The 22-year-old defender had a four-minute spell to forget as City went from 1-0 up to 2-1 down in the second half. After putting through his own net, Moore failed to deal with a ball over the top of the Robins' defence which allowed Assombalonga to pounce.

4. Key moment: Own goal draws Boro level

City had actually made a slightly better start to the second half before Boro's quick-fire double. At 1-0 down, McNair and Marvin Johnson produced some neat build-up play on the right before the former's cross went in off Moore. The goal altered the course of the match significantly.

