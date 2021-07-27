Goals in either half from Jordan Hickey and JJ O’Donnell gave the National League North side a 2-0 lead before Nicky Featherstone’s looping header pulled a goal back for Pools, who have now been beaten by all three of their National League North opponents in pre-season.

Next up for Dave Challinor’s side is Northern Premier Division One side Dunston UTS.

Refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to see how events unfolded…

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Molyneux and Robbie Dale in action during Blyth Spartans v HUFC pre-season friendly. 27-07-2021. Picture by Bernadette Malcolmson

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.