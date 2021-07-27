LiveStory of the night: Blyth Spartans 2-1 Hartlepool United – promotion hangover continues at Croft Park

Hartlepool United suffered their third straight pre-season defeat as they were beaten 2-1 by Blyth Spartans at Croft Park on Tuesday evening.

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 8:52 pm

Goals in either half from Jordan Hickey and JJ O’Donnell gave the National League North side a 2-0 lead before Nicky Featherstone’s looping header pulled a goal back for Pools, who have now been beaten by all three of their National League North opponents in pre-season.

Next up for Dave Challinor’s side is Northern Premier Division One side Dunston UTS.

Luke Molyneux and Robbie Dale in action during Blyth Spartans v HUFC pre-season friendly. 27-07-2021. Picture by Bernadette Malcolmson

FULL-TIME: Blyth Spartans 2 (Hickey 9’, O’Donnell 75’) Hartlepool United 1 (Featherstone 79’)

Last updated: Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 20:48

  • Pools XI: Trialist, Sterry, Odusina, Liddle, Trialist, Ferguson, Shelton, Featherstone, Holohan, Molyneux, Trialist
  • Pools subs: Killip, Trialist, Smith, Crawford, Olomola, MacDonald, Ogle, Byrne, Francis-Angol, Trialist, Close
  • Confirmed Pools trialists: Shaun MacDonald (GK), Jake Lawlor, Adam Smith (GK)
  • Blyth XI: Mitchell, Byrne, Lees, Buddle, Watson, Liddle, Deverdics, Hickey, O’Donnell, McNall, Dale
  • Blyth subs: Trialist, Evans, Trialist, Painter, McKeown, Gillies, Clark, Reid, Trialist
  • Referee: Adam Williamson
  • Attendance: 815
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 20:48

Verdict from Dominic Scurr

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 20:48

Full-time: Blyth 2-1 Pools

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 20:35

GOAL! Featherstone pulls one back with a looping header!

Featherstone heads toward goal and it loops into the top right corner. 2-1

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 20:31

GOAL! Blyth double their lead on the counter

A swift attacking break from Blyth sees JJ O’Donnell finish it off with a fine strike into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 20:29

74: Second change for Blyth - Robbie Dale is replaced by Jamie Clark

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 20:22

67: Pools’ trialist #9 leaves the field for treatment

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 20:18

63: Fela Olomola comes on for Gavan Holohan as Pools make their first change

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 20:15

60: Quiet start to the second half so far

Pools enjoying decent spells of possession but not creating any real chances to draw themselves level.

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 20:04

Second half under way

Can Pools turn it around?

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 20:04

Half-time chances for Blyth

Josh Gillies and Ben Milburn replace Nathan Buddle and Lewis McNall.

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:46

HT verdict from Dominic Scurr

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:44

Half-time: Blyth 1-0 Pools

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:38

40: Luke Molyneux has another effort

More pressure from Pools sees Luke Molyneux’s strike deflect into the hands of Mitchell.

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:34

35: Robbie Dale with an ambitious effort

Dale attempts a looping half volley from the corner of the Pools box but it sails narrowly over the crossbar.

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:31

32: Pools have the ball in the net but the flag is up

Gavan Holohan clips the ball over to Trialist #9 who finds the net but the flag is up.

