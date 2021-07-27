LiveStory of the night: Blyth Spartans 2-1 Hartlepool United – promotion hangover continues at Croft Park
Hartlepool United suffered their third straight pre-season defeat as they were beaten 2-1 by Blyth Spartans at Croft Park on Tuesday evening.
Goals in either half from Jordan Hickey and JJ O’Donnell gave the National League North side a 2-0 lead before Nicky Featherstone’s looping header pulled a goal back for Pools, who have now been beaten by all three of their National League North opponents in pre-season.
Next up for Dave Challinor’s side is Northern Premier Division One side Dunston UTS.
Refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to see how events unfolded…
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
FULL-TIME: Blyth Spartans 2 (Hickey 9’, O’Donnell 75’) Hartlepool United 1 (Featherstone 79’)
Last updated: Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 20:48
- Pools XI: Trialist, Sterry, Odusina, Liddle, Trialist, Ferguson, Shelton, Featherstone, Holohan, Molyneux, Trialist
- Pools subs: Killip, Trialist, Smith, Crawford, Olomola, MacDonald, Ogle, Byrne, Francis-Angol, Trialist, Close
- Confirmed Pools trialists: Shaun MacDonald (GK), Jake Lawlor, Adam Smith (GK)
- Blyth XI: Mitchell, Byrne, Lees, Buddle, Watson, Liddle, Deverdics, Hickey, O’Donnell, McNall, Dale
- Blyth subs: Trialist, Evans, Trialist, Painter, McKeown, Gillies, Clark, Reid, Trialist
- Referee: Adam Williamson
- Attendance: 815
Verdict from Dominic Scurr
Full-time: Blyth 2-1 Pools
GOAL! Featherstone pulls one back with a looping header!
Featherstone heads toward goal and it loops into the top right corner. 2-1
GOAL! Blyth double their lead on the counter
A swift attacking break from Blyth sees JJ O’Donnell finish it off with a fine strike into the bottom left corner of the goal.
74: Second change for Blyth - Robbie Dale is replaced by Jamie Clark
67: Pools’ trialist #9 leaves the field for treatment
63: Fela Olomola comes on for Gavan Holohan as Pools make their first change
60: Quiet start to the second half so far
Pools enjoying decent spells of possession but not creating any real chances to draw themselves level.
Second half under way
Can Pools turn it around?
Half-time chances for Blyth
Josh Gillies and Ben Milburn replace Nathan Buddle and Lewis McNall.
HT verdict from Dominic Scurr
Half-time: Blyth 1-0 Pools
40: Luke Molyneux has another effort
More pressure from Pools sees Luke Molyneux’s strike deflect into the hands of Mitchell.
35: Robbie Dale with an ambitious effort
Dale attempts a looping half volley from the corner of the Pools box but it sails narrowly over the crossbar.
32: Pools have the ball in the net but the flag is up
Gavan Holohan clips the ball over to Trialist #9 who finds the net but the flag is up.