Story of the night: Bradford City 1-3 Hartlepool United – Mark Cullen magic helps Pools secure first away win

A brace from full league debutant put Pools in control before Paudie O’Connor headed Bradford back into the game going into the closing stages.

What threatened to be a nervy end to the game proved to be anything but as Yann Songo’o turned Reagan Ogle’s cross into his own net to put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time.

Mark Cullen of Hartlepool United scores during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Bradford City and Hartlepool United at the Coral Windows Stadium, Bradford on Tuesday 19th October 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

