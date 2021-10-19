Story of the night: Bradford City 1-3 Hartlepool United – Mark Cullen magic helps Pools secure first away win
Hartlepool United picked up their first away win of the season in style as they beat Bradford City 3-1 at Valley Parade.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 10:08 pm
A brace from full league debutant put Pools in control before Paudie O’Connor headed Bradford back into the game going into the closing stages.
What threatened to be a nervy end to the game proved to be anything but as Yann Songo’o turned Reagan Ogle’s cross into his own net to put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time.
FULL-TIME: Bradford City 1 (O’Connor 72) Hartlepool United 3 (Cullen 1’, 60’, Songo’o OG 90’)
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 22:11
- Bradford XI: O’Donnell, Threlkeld (Cousin-Dawson 61), O’Connor, Songo’o, Cooke, Cook, Gillead (Lavery 61), Foulds, Vernam, Watt (Robinson 77), Sutton
- Bradford subs: Canavan, Kelleher, Evans, Robinson, Cousin-Dawson, Scales, Lavery
- Bradford bookings: Cooke (69), Sutton (87)
- Pools XI: Killip; Ferguson, Byrne, Hendrie, Sterry; Shelton, Featherstone, Daly, Holohan (Fondop 85); Molyneux (Ogle 89), Cullen (Grey 70)
- Pools subs: Odusina, Mitchell, Jones, Grey, Ogle, Crawford, Fondop
- Pools bookings: none
- Referee: Tom Nield
Dave Challinor on tonight’s performance
The fans have something to cheer tonight!
Full-time verdict from Dominic scurr
FULL-TIME: Bradford 1-3 Pools
GOAAALLLLLLLLL!!!! YANN SONGO’O PUTS THE BALL INTO HIS OWN NET!
89: Reagan Ogle comes on for Luke Molyneux
87: Molyneux down following a challenge by Levi Sutton
The Bradford man is shown a yellow card.
85: Mike Fondop replaces Gavan Holohan
74: Joe Grey goes down in the area but the referee tells him to get up
73: Matty Daly almost restores Pools’ two goal lead
His effort deflects over the crossbar.
