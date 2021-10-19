Story of the night: Bradford City 1-3 Hartlepool United – Mark Cullen magic helps Pools secure first away win

Hartlepool United picked up their first away win of the season in style as they beat Bradford City 3-1 at Valley Parade.

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 10:08 pm

A brace from full league debutant put Pools in control before Paudie O’Connor headed Bradford back into the game going into the closing stages.

What threatened to be a nervy end to the game proved to be anything but as Yann Songo’o turned Reagan Ogle’s cross into his own net to put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time.

Refresh the page and scroll through the live blog…

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Mark Cullen of Hartlepool United scores during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Bradford City and Hartlepool United at the Coral Windows Stadium, Bradford on Tuesday 19th October 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

FULL-TIME: Bradford City 1 (O’Connor 72) Hartlepool United 3 (Cullen 1’, 60’, Songo’o OG 90’)

Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 22:11

  • Bradford XI: O’Donnell, Threlkeld (Cousin-Dawson 61), O’Connor, Songo’o, Cooke, Cook, Gillead (Lavery 61), Foulds, Vernam, Watt (Robinson 77), Sutton
  • Bradford subs: Canavan, Kelleher, Evans, Robinson, Cousin-Dawson, Scales, Lavery
  • Bradford bookings: Cooke (69), Sutton (87)
  • Pools XI: Killip; Ferguson, Byrne, Hendrie, Sterry; Shelton, Featherstone, Daly, Holohan (Fondop 85); Molyneux (Ogle 89), Cullen (Grey 70)
  • Pools subs: Odusina, Mitchell, Jones, Grey, Ogle, Crawford, Fondop
  • Pools bookings: none
  • Referee: Tom Nield
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 22:11

Dave Challinor on tonight’s performance

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:45

The fans have something to cheer tonight!

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:42

Full-time verdict from Dominic scurr

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:40

FULL-TIME: Bradford 1-3 Pools

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:34

GOAAALLLLLLLLL!!!! YANN SONGO’O PUTS THE BALL INTO HIS OWN NET!

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:32

89: Reagan Ogle comes on for Luke Molyneux

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:31

87: Molyneux down following a challenge by Levi Sutton

The Bradford man is shown a yellow card.

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:27

85: Mike Fondop replaces Gavan Holohan

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:17

74: Joe Grey goes down in the area but the referee tells him to get up

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:15

73: Matty Daly almost restores Pools’ two goal lead

His effort deflects over the crossbar.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Bradford CityRichard Mennear