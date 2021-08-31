Story of the night: Carlisle United 3-3 Hartlepool United – Pools lose 4-3 on penalties following Papa John's Trophy thriller

Pools trailed 3-1 with nine minutes remaining after goals from Taylor Charters, Manasse Mampala and Tristan Abrahams cancelled out Matty Daly’s first half strike.

But a fine goal from Luke Molyneux and a penalty from Fela Olomola forced a penalty shoot out which Carlisle won 4-3.

That sees Pools take a point away from the game while The Cumbrians claim two in the group stages.

Olomola makes it 3-3 from the penalty spot.

