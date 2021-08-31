Story of the night: Carlisle United 3-3 Hartlepool United – Pools lose 4-3 on penalties following Papa John's Trophy thriller
Hartlepool United were beaten on penalties in the Papa John’s Trophy at Carlisle United on Tuesday evening.
Pools trailed 3-1 with nine minutes remaining after goals from Taylor Charters, Manasse Mampala and Tristan Abrahams cancelled out Matty Daly’s first half strike.
But a fine goal from Luke Molyneux and a penalty from Fela Olomola forced a penalty shoot out which Carlisle won 4-3.
That sees Pools take a point away from the game while The Cumbrians claim two in the group stages.
LIVE: Carlisle United 3 (Charters 11’, Mampala 59’, Abrahams 78’) Hartlepool United 3 (Daly 17’, Molyneux 81’, Olomola 89’) - Carlisle win 4-3 on penalties
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 21:03
- Pools subs: Killip, Byrne, Crawford, Featherstone, Shelton Burey, Olomola
- Pools bookings: Daly (55)
- Carlisle XI: Jensen; Armer, Devine, Alessandra, Dickenson, Mellish, Charters, Feeney, Dixon, Mampala, Young
- Carlisle subs: Simons, McDonald, Riley, Guy, Clough, Abrahams, Bell
- Carlisle bookings:
- Referee: James Bell
- Attendance: 1,360 (120 Pools)
Penalty shoot out
Burey miss - 0-0
Clough goal - 1-0
Daly goal - 1-1
Abrahams miss - 1-1
Olomola goal - 1-2
Young goal - 2-2
Crawford miss - 2-2
Armer goal - 3-2
Molyneux goal - 3-3
Charters goal 4-3
Carlisle win 4-3 on penalties and receive two points in the group stage. Pools receive one.
Pools with the first penalty - Tyler Burey to take
Full-time: Carlisle 3-3 Pools
We go to penalties!
Four minutes added
GOAAAALLLLLLL!!! OLOMOLA CONVERTS FROM THE SPOT! 3-3
Olomola sends the goalkeeper the wrong way to score a last minute equaliser.
PENALTY POOLS!
Molyneux fouled in the area!
GOAAAALLLLL!!! MOLYNEUX WITH AN AMAZING STRIKE
The Pools man cuts onto his left foot and curls the ball brilliantly into the top left corner from 20-yards. Fantastic finish.
GOAL! Abrahams makes it 3-1 on the break
Lawlor fails to get control of the ball as Carlisle break with Abrahams charging down on goal before slotting past Mitchell at his near post.
75: Charters volleys over from close range
An easily created chance from Carlisle as a dinked ball over the top finds Charters in space but he can only fire over the on rushing Mitchell.
65: Great chance for Burey
Smith’s ball is brilliantly weighted for Burey to head in but he somehow heads over from point blank range.