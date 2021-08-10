Story of the night: Hartlepool United 0-1 Crewe Alexandra – visitors progress to Carabao Cup second round despite early red card
Hartlepool United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the first round stage after losing 1-0 to 10-man Crewe Alexandra.
After Billy Sass-Davies’ early red card, Crewe took the lead in the second half through Callum Ainley at Victoria Park.
Pools pushed for an equaliser but the League One visitors were able to hold on to their 1-0 lead and progress through to the second round.
Scroll through our live blog to see how events unfolded on Tuesday evening…
LIVE: Hartlepool United 0 Crewe Alexandra 1 (Ainley 50)
Last updated: Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 21:00
- Pools XI: Mitchell; Sterry, Byrne, Liddle, Odusina, Francis-Angol; Featherstone, Smith, Daly; Molyneux, Burey
- Pools subs: Killip, Lawlor, Ferguson, Ogle, Holohan, Olomola, Cullen
- Pools bookings: none
- Crewe XI: Jaaskelainen; Ramsey, MacDinald, Offord, Long, Porter, Ainley, McFazdean, Dale, Lundstram, Sass-Davies
- Crewe subs: Richards, Adebisi, Mandron, Finney, Murphy, Daniels, Johnson
- Crewe bookings: Artell (manager, 45)
- Crewe sendings off: Sass-Davies (13)
- Referee: Thomas Bramall
- Attendance: 3,149 (140 Crewe)
Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr
Full-time: Pools 0-1 Crewe
Five minutes added
88: Sterry’s volley deflects just wide
Featherstone’s free-kick delivery is half cleared but it falls to Sterry on the edge of the box whose volleyed effort deflects wide of the right post.
82: Olomola doesn’t connect properly with the header
Another fine delivery from Sterry causes problems but Olomola gets his header wrong as it just skims away from the goal.
78: Change for Crewe - Callum Ainley is replaced by Luke Murphy
75: Daly’s deflected strike hits the side netting
Half of Victoria Park celebrate as if it’s a goal but it’s only a Pools corner. The hosts pushing here.
72: Pools applying the pressure here
A decent ball into the box causes Crewe problems as Olomola attempts to get a shot away but the flag is up before the ball got the chance to fall to Cullen.
70: Final change for Pools - David Ferguson is on for Gary Liddle
63: Burey tests Jaaskelainen from distance
A low drilled shot is well claimed by the Crewe goalkeeper.