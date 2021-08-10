Story of the night: Hartlepool United 0-1 Crewe Alexandra – visitors progress to Carabao Cup second round despite early red card

After Billy Sass-Davies’ early red card, Crewe took the lead in the second half through Callum Ainley at Victoria Park.

Pools pushed for an equaliser but the League One visitors were able to hold on to their 1-0 lead and progress through to the second round.

Scroll through our live blog to see how events unfolded on Tuesday evening…

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyler Burey of Hartlepool United and Billy Sass-Davies of Crewe Alexandra in action during the Carabao Cup match between Hartlepool United and Crewe Alexandra at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 10th August 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.