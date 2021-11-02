Story of the night: Hartlepool United 1-0 Everton under-21s – Antony Sweeney starts with a win as Huddersfield Town loanee is the hero again

Hartlepool United advanced to the next round of the Papa John’s Trophy with a 1-0 win over Everton under-21s.

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 8:59 pm

Matty Daly’s fourth goal of the competition saw Pools go top of the Group A and secure their place in the next round in Antony Sweeney’s first match back in caretaker charge.

The victory also sees them net £10,000 in prize money.

Everton's Lewis Warrington fouls Hartlepool United's Tom Crawford during the EFL Trophy match between Hartlepool United and Everton at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 2nd November 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

FULL-TIME: Hartlepool United 1 (Daly 71) Everton under-21s 0

Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 22:17

  • Antony Sweeney takes caretaker charge for Pools tonight in the Papa John’s Trophy.
  • Pools XI: Mitchell; Jones, Francis-Angol (Molyneux 60), Byrne, Odusina, Ogle; Crawford, Smith, Shelton; Goodwin (Cullen 80), Grey (Daly 70)
  • Pools subs: Killip, Hendrie, Featherstone, Daly, Molyneux, Cullen, Fondop
  • Pools bookings:
  • Everton u21s XI: Tyrer; John, Astley, Welch, Campbell, Price, Warrington (McAllister 84), Onyango, Hughes, Cannon (Anderson 46), Dobin
  • Everton u21s subs: McAllister, Cuirk, Barret, Anderson, Mills, Whittaker, Hunt
  • Everton u21s bookings:
  • Referee: Anthony Backhouse
  • Attendance: 1,990 (52 Everton)
Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 22:17

That concludes this evening’s coverage

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 21:30

Antony Sweeney reacts to tonight’s win

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:54

Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:50

FULL-TIME: Pools 1-0 Everton under-21s

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:50

90+2: Molyneux shoots just wide

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:47

Three minutes added time

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:37

80: Mark Cullen is on for Will Goodwin

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:31

GOAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!!!!! DALY OPENS THE SCORING WITH HIS FIRST TOUCH!!!!

Well not quite his first touch as he rounds the goalkeeper before smashing the ball into the net despite several players trying to block his effort.

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:21

64: Smith forces a save from the Everton goalkeeper

His 20-yard strike is on target but is comfortably dealt with.

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:19

62: Crawford again!

The midfielder gets into a great position 10-yards out but makes a hash of his shot as it goes out for a goalkick.

