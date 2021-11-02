Story of the night: Hartlepool United 1-0 Everton under-21s – Antony Sweeney starts with a win as Huddersfield Town loanee is the hero again
Hartlepool United advanced to the next round of the Papa John’s Trophy with a 1-0 win over Everton under-21s.
Matty Daly’s fourth goal of the competition saw Pools go top of the Group A and secure their place in the next round in Antony Sweeney’s first match back in caretaker charge.
The victory also sees them net £10,000 in prize money.
Refresh the page and scroll through the live blog to see how events unfolded…
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
FULL-TIME: Hartlepool United 1 (Daly 71) Everton under-21s 0
Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 22:17
- Antony Sweeney takes caretaker charge for Pools tonight in the Papa John’s Trophy.
- Pools XI: Mitchell; Jones, Francis-Angol (Molyneux 60), Byrne, Odusina, Ogle; Crawford, Smith, Shelton; Goodwin (Cullen 80), Grey (Daly 70)
- Pools subs: Killip, Hendrie, Featherstone, Daly, Molyneux, Cullen, Fondop
- Pools bookings:
- Everton u21s XI: Tyrer; John, Astley, Welch, Campbell, Price, Warrington (McAllister 84), Onyango, Hughes, Cannon (Anderson 46), Dobin
- Everton u21s subs: McAllister, Cuirk, Barret, Anderson, Mills, Whittaker, Hunt
- Everton u21s bookings:
- Referee: Anthony Backhouse
- Attendance: 1,990 (52 Everton)
That concludes this evening’s coverage
Antony Sweeney reacts to tonight’s win
Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr
FULL-TIME: Pools 1-0 Everton under-21s
90+2: Molyneux shoots just wide
Three minutes added time
80: Mark Cullen is on for Will Goodwin
GOAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!!!!! DALY OPENS THE SCORING WITH HIS FIRST TOUCH!!!!
Well not quite his first touch as he rounds the goalkeeper before smashing the ball into the net despite several players trying to block his effort.
64: Smith forces a save from the Everton goalkeeper
His 20-yard strike is on target but is comfortably dealt with.
62: Crawford again!
The midfielder gets into a great position 10-yards out but makes a hash of his shot as it goes out for a goalkick.