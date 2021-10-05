Story of the night: Hartlepool United 2-2 Morecambe – late drama as Pools secure 4-2 shoot out win
Hartlepool United secured a penalty shoot out win over Morecambe in the Papa John’s Trophy group stage at Victoria Park on Tuesday night.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 4:48 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 9:55 pm
A Matty Daly brace for Pools and first half goals from Shane McLoughlin and Callum Jones for Morecambe saw the game end at 2-2 following Luke Molyneux’s stoppage time penalty miss.
But Pools would run out victorious on penalties as Matty Daly, Molyneux, David Ferguson and Tom Crawford dispatched from 12-yards to secure two points with a 4-2 shoot out victory.
FULL-TIME: Hartlepool United 2 (Daly 8’, 84’) Morecambe 2 (McLoughlin 33’, Jones pen 40’) - Pools win 4-2 on penalties
Last updated: Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 21:52
- Pools XI: Mitchell; Ogle, Byrne, Odusina, Ferguson; Crawford, Smith, Daly, Cook; Goodwin, Cullen (Molyneux 72)
- Pools subs: Killip, Hendrie, Francis-Angol, Featherstone, Shelton, Molyneux, Fondop
- Pools bookings: Smith (2), Ogle (39), Odusina (50), Fondop (78)
- Morecambe XI: Andresson; Jones, Wildig, Delaney, Mensah, Ayunga, McLoughlin, Cooney, Price (Gnahoua 74), Pye (McDonald 74), Wooton
- Morecambe subs: Letheren, O’Connor, McDonald, Phillips, Gnahoua, Rooney, Stockton
- Morecambe bookings: Price (63)
- Referee: Simon Mather
- Attendance: 1,572 (43 Morecambe)
GOAL! Crawford wins it
Pools 4-2 Morecambe
GOAL! Jones scores
Pools 3-2 Morecambe
GOAL! Ferguson scores - match point Pools
Pools 3-1 Morecambe
MISS! Gnahoua blazes over the bar
Pools 2-1 Morecambe
GOAL! Molyneux scores this time
Pools 2-1 Morecambe
SAVED! Mitchell saves McLoughlin’s penalty
Pools 1-1 Morecambe
GOAL! Daly scores
Pools 1-1 Morecambe
GOAL! Cooney scores the first penalty
1-0 Morecambe
