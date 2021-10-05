A Matty Daly brace for Pools and first half goals from Shane McLoughlin and Callum Jones for Morecambe saw the game end at 2-2 following Luke Molyneux’s stoppage time penalty miss.

But Pools would run out victorious on penalties as Matty Daly, Molyneux, David Ferguson and Tom Crawford dispatched from 12-yards to secure two points with a 4-2 shoot out victory.

Refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to see how events unfolded…

Hartlepool United v Morecambe

