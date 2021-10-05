Story of the night: Hartlepool United 2-2 Morecambe – late drama as Pools secure 4-2 shoot out win

Hartlepool United secured a penalty shoot out win over Morecambe in the Papa John’s Trophy group stage at Victoria Park on Tuesday night.

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 4:48 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 9:55 pm

A Matty Daly brace for Pools and first half goals from Shane McLoughlin and Callum Jones for Morecambe saw the game end at 2-2 following Luke Molyneux’s stoppage time penalty miss.

But Pools would run out victorious on penalties as Matty Daly, Molyneux, David Ferguson and Tom Crawford dispatched from 12-yards to secure two points with a 4-2 shoot out victory.

FULL-TIME: Hartlepool United 2 (Daly 8’, 84’) Morecambe 2 (McLoughlin 33’, Jones pen 40’) - Pools win 4-2 on penalties

Last updated: Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 21:52

  • Pools XI: Mitchell; Ogle, Byrne, Odusina, Ferguson; Crawford, Smith, Daly, Cook; Goodwin, Cullen (Molyneux 72)
  • Pools subs: Killip, Hendrie, Francis-Angol, Featherstone, Shelton, Molyneux, Fondop
  • Pools bookings: Smith (2), Ogle (39), Odusina (50), Fondop (78)
  • Morecambe XI: Andresson; Jones, Wildig, Delaney, Mensah, Ayunga, McLoughlin, Cooney, Price (Gnahoua 74), Pye (McDonald 74), Wooton
  • Morecambe subs: Letheren, O’Connor, McDonald, Phillips, Gnahoua, Rooney, Stockton
  • Morecambe bookings: Price (63)
  • Referee: Simon Mather
  • Attendance: 1,572 (43 Morecambe)
Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 21:52

Dave Challinor on tonight’s match

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 21:02

Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 21:00

GOAL! Crawford wins it

Pools 4-2 Morecambe

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:59

GOAL! Jones scores

Pools 3-2 Morecambe

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:58

GOAL! Ferguson scores - match point Pools

Pools 3-1 Morecambe

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:58

MISS! Gnahoua blazes over the bar

Pools 2-1 Morecambe

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:57

GOAL! Molyneux scores this time

Pools 2-1 Morecambe

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:57

SAVED! Mitchell saves McLoughlin’s penalty

Pools 1-1 Morecambe

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:56

GOAL! Daly scores

Pools 1-1 Morecambe

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:55

GOAL! Cooney scores the first penalty

1-0 Morecambe

MorecambeVictoria Park