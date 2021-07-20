LiveStory of the night: Spennymoor Town 1-0 Hartlepool United – trialists get pre-season run out as Pools beaten at the Brewery Field
Plenty of players got a pre-season run out for Hartlepool United as they were beaten 1-0 by Spennymoor Town at the Brewery Field.
Frank Mulhern’s 10th minute header from Rob Ramshaw’s free-kick was enough to separate the sides. A Pools trialist had the ball in the net in the second half but was ruled out for offside as the visitors pushed for an equaliser.
Trialist Mark Cullen was withdrawn after just five minutes after suffering an injury. Zaine Francis-Angol and Timi Odusina played the full 90-minutes.
FULL-TIME: Spennymoor Town 1 (Mulhern 10’) Hartlepool United 0
- Pools currently have 15 players contracted ahead of the news season: Ben Killip, David Ferguson, Gary Liddle, Timi Odusina, Mark Shelton, Nicky Featherstone, Joe Grey, Gavan Holohan, Josh MacDonald, Tom Crawford, Jamie Sterry, Luke Molyneux, Neill Byrne, Reagan Ogle, Martin Smith
- Pools starting XI: Killip, Ogle, Byrne, Trialist, Odusina, Trialist, Smith, Trialist, Molyneux, Trialist, Trialist
- Pools subs: MacDonald, Liddle, Ferguson, Featherstone, Crawford, Shelton, Holohan; Trialist, Trialist, Trialist
- Spennymoor starting XI: Trialist, Lufudu, Magnay, Trialist, McLean, Moke, Abbott, Anderson, Ramshaw, Hall, Mulhern
- Spennymoor subs: Chandler, Carter, Lister, Hindson, Thompson, Trialist, Kennedy
- Attendance: 985 (approx 200 Pools)
Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr
Full-time: Spennymoor 1-0 Pools
Close from Pools!
Shelton slides in Trialist #18 who just scuffs the ball wide of the right post.
Holohan fires wide!
Josh MacDonald finds Holohan who half-volleys wide of the right post from 20-yards. Decent chance.
MacDonald looking lively
Handbags!
Frank Mulhern and David Ferguson are involved in an altercation following a strong challenge from the Pools man. The referee speaks to both of them but takes no further action.
75: Ramshaw fires over
Big chance for Spennymoor to make it 2-0 on the break but Ramshaw shoot over when it would have been easier to score.
59: Pools hit the side netting
Trialist 18 hits the side netting from close range.
Pools make their changes
Every player makes way except Tom Crawford, Timi Odusina, Zaine Francis-Angol and Trialist 18.
Trialist GK, Gary Liddle, David Ferguson, Nicky Fetherstone, Josh MacDonald, Mark Shelton and Gavan Holohan come on.
50: Mulhern’s free-kick tests Killip
It’s a well hit strike but Killip is able to tip it over.
We’re back under way - two changes for Pools at the break
Tom Crawford and Trialist 18 come on for Trialist 8 and Trialist 11.
Dominic Scurr’s half-time verdict
Half-time at the Brewery Field and Spennymoor deservedly lead through Frank Mulhern’s goal. Pools haven’t really got going so far with set-pieces proving their only real threat. Expect a different side and a more fluid display in the second half with the likes of Featherstone, Holohan, Shelton and Liddle introduced.
Half-time: Spennymoor 1-0 Pools
One minute added at the end of the first half
40: Abbott drags a shot wide from distance
Spennymoor enjoying the better of the game here.