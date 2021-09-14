Story of the night: Sutton United 1-0 Hartlepool United – away day blues continue for poor Pools
Hartlepool United’s wait for an away point continued in League Two as they were beaten 1-0 at Sutton United on Tuesday evening.
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 9:45 pm
Ben Goodliffe’s first half strike was enough to separate the sides at Gander Green Lane as Sutton made their dominance count.
It was a frustrating evening for Pools who struggled to get going until the final few minutes when Olofela Olomola and Jamie Sterry both saw headers go wide.
The defeat sees Pools drop to fifth in the League Two table.
FULL-TIME: Sutton United 1 (Goodliffe 25’) Hartlepool United 0
- Pools XI: Killip; Francis-Angol, Odusina (Ferguson 61), Liddle, Byrne, Sterry; Featherstone, Smith (Olomola 61); Daly, Molyneux, Goodwin (Cullen 77)
- Pools subs: Mitchell, Ogle, Crawford, Jones
- Pools bookings: Featherstone (70), Byrne (73), Sweeney (80), Cullen (88)
- Sutton XI: Bouzanis, Goodliffe, John, Ajiboye, Eastmond, Sho-Silva (Wilson 66), Boldewijn, Joe Kizzi, Milsom, Bennett (Bugiel 63), Smith
- Sutton subs: Wyatt, Rowe, Beautyman, Randall, House
- Sutton bookings: Bugiel (73)
- Referee: Simon Hooper
- Attendance: 2,484 (251 Pools)
Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr
Full-time: Sutton 1-0 Pools
89: Sterry heads wide!
Another close header for Pools as Sterry glances wide.
87: Great header from Olomola but Bouzanis does brilliantly to parry over
83: Olomola’s cross is spilled by Bouzanis
80: Antony Sweeney shown a yellow card for arguing on the touchline
77: Mark Cullen comes on for Will Goodwin
76: A good save from Ben Killip to parry wide an effort from distance
70: Featherstone booked for a late challenge
Changes for Sutton - Omar Bugiel comes on for Richie Bennett and Donovan Wilson for Tobi Sho-Silva
