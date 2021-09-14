Ben Goodliffe’s first half strike was enough to separate the sides at Gander Green Lane as Sutton made their dominance count.

It was a frustrating evening for Pools who struggled to get going until the final few minutes when Olofela Olomola and Jamie Sterry both saw headers go wide.

The defeat sees Pools drop to fifth in the League Two table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sutton v Pools

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor