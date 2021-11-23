Story of the night: Swindon Town 3-1 Hartlepool United – Pools unlucky as they fall to fourth straight League Two defeat
Hartlepool United suffered their fourth straight League Two defeat as Swindon Town secured a 3-1 win at The County Ground.
Jonny Williams’ opener was cancelled out by Matty Daly before Swindon secured victory with goals from Tyreece Simpson and Jack Payne.
The result sees Pools drop to 15th in the table having picked up zero points and conceded 13 goals in their last four league outings.
FULL-TIME: Swindon Town 3 (Williams 52’, Simpson 69’, Payne 90’) Hartlepool United 1 (Daly 61’)
- Swindon XI: Wollacott; Odimayo, Iandolo, Conroy, Simpson, Payne, McKirdy (Gladwin 72), Williams (Lyden 85), Kesler-Hayden, Hunt, Reed
- Swindon subs: Gladwin, Lyden, Ward, Mitchell-Lawson, Gilbert, East, Grant
- Swindon bookings: McKirdy (59)
- Pools XI: Killip; Ogle, Byrne, Liddle, Francis-Angol (Holohan 76), Ferguson; Featherstone, Crawford, Daly (Fondop 76), Molyneux; Cullen (Olomola 66)
- Pools subs: Mitchell, Hendrie, Shelton, Holohan, Grey, Fondop, Olomola
- Pools bookings:
- Referee: Lee Swabey
- Attendance: 7,714 (75 Pools)
Antony Sweeney on tonight’s defeat
For large, large periods of the game it panned out how we thought. The difference is, one team took their chances and the other didn’t.
“I’d rather play poorly and pick up a result. When you’re against the top sides in this league you can’t carry passengers and you’ve got to be good in big moments and we’re not anywhere near good enough in big moments at the moment.
“Whoever is next in this job, will find this a tough job. Four defeats in a row, we can’t do anything until January. We know where we need to improve but actually improving them is a different matter.”
Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr
Full-time: Swindon 3-1 Pools
GOAL! Payne wraps up the three points for Swindon on the break 3-1.
Payne breaks away before rifling the ball into the bottom right corner from the edge of the box.
90: Kesler-Hayden fires over
89: Fondop blasts over from the edge of the box
86: Holohan’s long range shot deflects over the bar
76: Double change for Pools - Fondop and Holohan on for Daly and Francis-Angol
75: Great save by Killip to deny Simpson from close range
How important will that prove to be?
GOAL! Simpson gives Swindon the lead again
Simpson controls the ball inside the penalty area, shrugs off his man and blasts the ball into the Pools net from close range.