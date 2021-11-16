Story of the night: Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 Hartlepool United – heroic defensive display sees Pools secure FA Cup second round spot
Hartlepool United secured their place in the second round of the FA Cup following a 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 9:48 pm
Mark Cullen’s fifth goal in six starts was enough to see Pools through following a heroic defensive display as Wycombe hit the woodwork on three occasions.
The win sees Pools net £22,000 in prize money and set up a second round trip to Lincoln City next month.
Refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to see how events unfolded...
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Wycombe Wanderers 0 Hartlepool United 1 (Cullen 19’)
Last updated: Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 22:38
- Wycombe XI: Stockdale; Grimmer (McCarthy 86), Jacobson, Stewart, Thompson, Vokes, Horgan, Hanlan, Akinfenwa (Mehmeti 78), Obita, Scowen (Wheeler 72)
- Wycombe subs: Pryzbek, Wheeler, Mehmeti, McCarthy, Pendlebury, Forino, Parsons
- Wycombe bookings: Jacobson (67), Stewart (84), Wheeler (90)
- Pools XI: Killip; Sterry, Byrne, Liddle, Francis-Angol, Ferguson; Featherstone, Shelton (Smith 88), Daly (Crawford 88); Molyneux (Fondop 90), Cullen (Grey 74)
- Pools subs: Mitchell, Odusina, Hendrie, Crawford, Ogle, Smith, Grey, Fondop, Olomola
- Pools bookings: Liddle (55), Featherstone (90)
- Referee: Christopher Pollard
- Attendance: 1,582 (112 Pools)
Tonight’s live coverage has concluded
Things you love to see
Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr
Full-time: Wycombe 0-1 Hartlepool United
90+4: OFF THE POST!
A great save by Killip and off the post and back off Jamie Sterry for a Wycombe corner.
Five minutes added
87: Double change for Pools - Mark Shelton is replaced by Martin Smith, Tom Crawford is on for Matty Daly
86: Jack Grimmer is replaced by Jason McCarthy
86: Mehmeti’s shot from distance sails well over
78: Adebayo Akinfenwa is replaced by Anis Mehmeti
Page 1 of 5