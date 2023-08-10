News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United welcome Gateshead to the Suit Direct Stadium for their first home game of the National League season. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United welcome Gateshead to the Suit Direct Stadium for their first home game of the National League season. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool United welcome Gateshead to the Suit Direct Stadium for their first home game of the National League season. Picture by FRANK REID

Striker in line for Hartlepool United debut against Gateshead in predicted XI photo gallery

Hartlepool United return to the Suit Direct Stadium for their first home game of the season when they welcome Gateshead.
By Joe Ramage
Published 10th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST

John Askey’s side will be looking for a quick response from their opening day defeat at Barnet when they face North East neighbours Gateshead.

Askey was left frustrated with his side in their defeat at the Hive which could lead to changes within his starting XI.

Mike Williamson’s men opened their National League season with a 2-2 draw against Boreham Wood.

And here is our Pools predicted XI:

Dixon was handed the No.1 spot by John Askey and will likely continue against Gateshead. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Joel Dixon

Dixon was handed the No.1 spot by John Askey and will likely continue against Gateshead. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Seaman was one of five players to make their debut for Hartlepool at Barnet. The Doncaster Rovers loanee is set to continue at wing-back. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Charlie Seaman

Seaman was one of five players to make their debut for Hartlepool at Barnet. The Doncaster Rovers loanee is set to continue at wing-back. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Dodds' appearance at Barnet was his 20th for Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Dan Dodds

Dodds' appearance at Barnet was his 20th for Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Onariase is set to make his official home debut for Pools against Gateshead. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Emmanuel Onariase

Onariase is set to make his official home debut for Pools against Gateshead. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

