Hartlepool United return to the Suit Direct Stadium for their first home game of the season when they welcome Gateshead.
By Joe Ramage
Published 10th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST
John Askey’s side will be looking for a quick response from their opening day defeat at Barnet when they face North East neighbours Gateshead.
Askey was left frustrated with his side in their defeat at the Hive which could lead to changes within his starting XI.
Mike Williamson’s men opened their National League season with a 2-2 draw against Boreham Wood.
And here is our Pools predicted XI:
