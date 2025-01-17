Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wealdstone have signed former National League title winner Will Randall ahead of their game against Hartlepool United this weekend.

Randall arrives to bolster a Stones squad ravaged by injuries, with manager Matthew Taylor only able to name five substitutes, including two academy players, for their midweek draw with Sutton.

The 27-year-old spent the first part of the season with the National League's bottom club Ebbsfleet, making seven appearances and starting in the Fleet's win over Pools back in September.

The winger signed for National League South side Dorking Wanderers in November, featuring from the bench six times, before returning to Kent at the beginning of this month.

Stones boss Matthew Taylor has added former National League title winner Will Randall to his ranks on the eve of this weekend's clash with Pools. Picture by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images.

Randall's contract at the Kuflink Stadium expired on January 2 and the experienced wideman has been a free agent ever since, signing for Wealdstone on the eve of the visit of Pools.

Having come through the ranks at Swindon, Randall signed for Wolves in 2016 and subsequently spent time on loan at Walsall, Forest Green Rovers and Spanish side FC Jumilla.

A spell at Newport followed before the winger signed for Sutton, where he would make more than 100 appearances, helping the Us win the National League title in 2021.