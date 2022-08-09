Boss of Sunderland's Championship rivals Middlesbrough makes big transfer admission

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Wilder felt his side’s 3-2 defeat at QPR at the weekend showed they should not be regarded as promotion contenders.

Boro were three down at Loftus Road before mounting a fightback.

Chris Willock, back from injury, netted a brilliant opener and goals from Jimmy Dunne and Lyndon Dykes put Rangers in control before Matt Crooks and Marcus Forss netted for Boro.

Wilder believes the squad needs to be strengthened before a promotion challenge can be sustained.

“We’re all trying. It’s just such a difficult market to deal in. We’re all trying to do the best deals and get the right players,” he said post-match.

“We’re still miles off. People that commentate on the Championship are putting us up there, maybe because of historical things, the size of the club, big crowds and what managers have done in the past.

“But, as a group, I think we understand there’s still an awful lot of work that needs to be done for us to be talked of in the same breath as a Sheffield United, West Brom or a Norwich or Watford or Burnley that have been tipped to have a successful season.”

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Wilder added: “We know we need to progress on that front and bring some bodies in.

"For the players we do have as well, we need to help them out. We're still 21-22 days off the end, but I think everyone recognises it's not little bits; we're not just looking for one.

“We're still waiting on a chunk of players to come through the door, and sooner rather than later hopefully in my opinion, and hopefully from those above as well.”

Boro are hopeful of a deal for RCD Mallorca striker Matthew Hoppe but there will be no new additions before the midweek Carabao Cup clash with Barnsley.

On that potential deal, Wilder added: "There is no update.

"There will be nothing happening before 12 which obviously is the cut-off time to get them registered for tomorrow's game.