Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from around the Championship.

Aston Villa interest that could benefit Sunderland and West Brom

Recent reports have linked Aston Villa with a shock January move for Atletico Madrid and Portugal star Joao Felix. Felix, who moved to the Spanish club from Benfica for over £100m in 2019, has reportedly seen his relationship with Diego Simeone deteriorate, leading to speculation he could be on the move.

Sunderland may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Aston Villa's Cameron Archer (Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images)

Whilst a move to Villa Park seems unlikely, Unai Emery’s determination to add to his attacking options could have knock-on effects for a host of Championship clubs, including Sunderland. That’s because Cameron Archer could be allowed to leave Villa if Emery is able to secure some of his targets in the transfer market.

Archer was linked with a loan move to the second tier in summer, but stayed at Villa Park under then manager Steven Gerrard who wanted to see the 20 year old stake a claim for a first-team spot. Sunderland, West Brom and Preston North End have all been linked with a move for Archer in January, although it is Preston that reportedly ‘lead the race’ to re-sign the player that starred whilst on-loan at Deepdale during the second-half of last season.

Middlesbrough interested in Rotherham United ace

According to Football Insider, Middlesbrough are ‘plotting’ a move for Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser in January. Barlaser has been in sterling form for the Millers this year, grabbing two goals and six assists so far this campaign.

The reports suggests that Michael Carrick is a big admirer of the 25 year old and with his current contract at the AESSEAL New York Stadium expiring at the end of the season, Rotherham may reluctantly sell the midfielder in January - rather than risking losing him on a free in summer.