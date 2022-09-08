Championship transfer news: Middlesbrough swoop to sign ex-Sheffield Wednesday free agent
Middlesbrough have moved to sign central midfielder Massimo Luongo on a short-term contract.
The Australian international arrives at Rockliffe Park on a deal until January, he was a free agent with club’s able to still sign free agents after the closure of the transfer window last Thursday night.
A club statement read: “Luongo, 29, came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur before gaining Sky Bet Championship experience with Queens Park Rangers.
“He most recently played for Sheffield Wednesday, departing the Owls at the end of the 2021/22 season.”