Duncan Watmore to face Sunderland for Millwall as Middlesbrough sign Aaron Ramsey

Former Middlesbrough player Duncan Watmore in action. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

There has been transfer movement at Boro on deadline day, with one in and one out – Aaron Ramsey joining Middlesbrough on loan for the rest of the season from Aston Villa.

A Boro statement confirmed Ramsey has joined the club on loan, subject to clearance.

The Aston Villa midfielder completed the formalities of his move on transfer deadline day.

Boro added: “The 20-year-old England youth international had spent the first part of the season on loan at Norwich, but he returned to Villa for his rehab after suffering a knee injury in December. He made 20 appearances for the Canaries and scored three goals.”

Meanwhile, Boro striker and former Sunderland forward Whatmore, who out of contract in the summer, has joined Millwall on a permanent deal.

A Boro statement read: “The 28-year-old heads to the Den in a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee. His Boro contract was due to come to an end in May.

“The striker scored 21 goals in 91 appearances for Boro, after initially joining on a short-term contract in November 2020.

“Signed by Neil Warnock, Watmore scored some important goals for the club, his most recent being a terrific solo effort at Burnley back in December.

“The loan arrival of Cameron Archer, who impressed on his first start against Watford last weekend, has further increased competition for places in a front line that has been firing on all cylinders in recent months.”