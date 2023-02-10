News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

EFL clubs - including Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hartlepool - to wear black armbands and hold minute’s silence

All EFL clubs will wear black armbands and hold a minute’s silence at their fixtures this weekend as a mark of respect for the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

By Richard Mennear
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Sunderland host Reading at the Stadium of Light, Hartlepool United host Sutton United in League Two while Sunderland’s Championship rivals Middlesbrough travel to Cardiff City.

Ahead of the weekend fixtures, an EFL statement read: “Through our official charity partnership with the British Red Cross, the EFL is supporting the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Appeal to help those impacted by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Fans can donate here: DEC Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal | British Red Cross

Players will wear black armbands this weekend. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images).
Most Popular

“To help raise awareness of the campaign and as a mark of respect to those who have tragically lost their lives, all EFL Clubs will wear black armbands and hold a minute’s silence at their fixtures this weekend (Friday 10 – Saturday 11 February).”

HartlepoolEFLMiddlesbroughSunderlandSyria