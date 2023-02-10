EFL clubs - including Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hartlepool - to wear black armbands and hold minute’s silence
All EFL clubs will wear black armbands and hold a minute’s silence at their fixtures this weekend as a mark of respect for the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
Sunderland host Reading at the Stadium of Light, Hartlepool United host Sutton United in League Two while Sunderland’s Championship rivals Middlesbrough travel to Cardiff City.
Ahead of the weekend fixtures, an EFL statement read: “Through our official charity partnership with the British Red Cross, the EFL is supporting the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Appeal to help those impacted by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
“Fans can donate here: DEC Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal | British Red Cross
“To help raise awareness of the campaign and as a mark of respect to those who have tragically lost their lives, all EFL Clubs will wear black armbands and hold a minute’s silence at their fixtures this weekend (Friday 10 – Saturday 11 February).”