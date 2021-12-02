Ex-Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hartlepool United striker Charlie Wyke is released from hospital after cardiac arrest and reveals how Wigan Athletic boss saved his life

Former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke

Wyke was discharged from hospital on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest in training last week.

RIchardson and club doctor Jonathan Tobin initiated the CPR procedure that would save Wyke’s life, for which he says he will be ‘forever grateful.

The former striker has thanked supporters of his former clubs for their support, and had a special message for his Sunderland team-mates.

Wyke plans to start some light training next week.

“First and foremost, I just want to stress my sincere appreciation to the club’s medical staff and the NHS staff who have cared for me after I was taken into hospital last week,” Wyke said today.

"In particular, I would like to mention Dr. Rob Cooper from the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital for everything he has done for me over the last week or so.

“I feel it’s important to tell my story to our supporters and to the wider public, because my life has been saved by the actions of the gaffer [Leam Richardson] and the club doctor Jonathan Tobin, and my story may well save another life.

“As you are aware, I collapsed during training on Monday. I suffered a cardiac arrest and required CPR, and I am told it was only the quick response of the gaffer to initiate the resuscitation process and then the continuation from the Doc that saved my life.

"I will be forever grateful that due to their actions – and those of my teammates and other staff - I am here to talk to about the experience.

“Thankfully, just a few weeks ago, the training ground staff had received CPR training, which has clearly proven to be life-saving with the way in which the gaffer reacted to my collapse and initiated the CPR on the training pitch. I think that sends out a message of just how important it is that coaches and staff have that training.

“The support from my teammates over the last few days has been incredible; the gesture to celebrate with my shirt at Plymouth just goes to show what a top group of lads we have here at Wigan,” he added.

"I’ve heard the fans singing my name when I’ve been watching the games from hospital too, which has been amazing to hear – I’m really thankful for that support.

“I have received thousands of messages from supporters of all of the clubs I have played for, the wider football community and beyond, and the well-wishes have meant the world to me and my family. It was a real boost for me to see the photo of my former teammates at Sunderland wishing me well - a class touch from a great set of lads.

“I’m looking forward to going home to my son, partner and friends and family for the next few days.

“I can’t wait to get back to the training ground next week to see the lads, where I will start some light training that begins the process of hopefully being able to get back to full training with the team next year.