Brian Deane

Every club to compete in the Premier League - and how much they earned during that time

49 clubs have competed in the Premier League since its inception in 1992/1993 - but how much money have they earned?

By Jordan Cronin
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 13:55

Courtesy of data provided by Football Finance expert Kieran Maguire (@PriceOfFootball), we take a look at the total income earned by each club during 1993 and 2018 when playing in the top-flight (excluding 2018-19 data) - ranked from lowest to highest. Click and scroll through the pages to discover where your clubs lies in the table:

1. Swindon Town (49th)

Time spent in PL: One season 'Total income earned: 5m (GBP).

Photo: Getty Images

2. Oldham Athletic (48th)

Time spent in PL: Two seasons.'Total income earned: 10m (GBP).

Photo: Clive Brunskill

3. Barnsley (47th)

Time spent in PL: One season.'Total income earned: 12m (GBP).

Photo: Anton Want

4. Sheffield United (46th)

Time spent in PL: Three seasons.'Total income earned: 50m (GBP).

Photo: Ross Kinnaird

