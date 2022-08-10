Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moreno may not be a familiar name for many, so here, we take a look at what the Colombian could bring to Sunderland and what he has previously said about his future hopes:

Who is Marlos Moreno?

Moreno started his career in his native Colombia with Atletico Nacional before being signed by Manchester City as a 19-year-old for £5million in 2016.

Marlos Moreno celebrates after scoring for SK Lommel (Photo by YORICK JANSENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

He’s a diminutive right-winger, described as a ‘direct and explosive winger’ and has had numerous loan spells across the globe following his move to City.

Moreno has had stints at Spanish sides Deportivo La Coruna and Girona, as well as spells in Brazil, Mexico and Portugal.

Arguably his best football came at Lommel SK in Belgium where he played under current MK Dons boss Liam Manning and managed to grab 10 goal contributions in just 25 appearances.

His latest loan spell came at KV Kortrijk in the Belgian top-tier before rejoining his parent club this summer.

Sunderland target Marlos Moreno (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

What has been said about him?

Belgian football journalist Sven Claes covered Lomell SK during Moreno’s time there and he was full of praise for the winger’s impact in Belgium:

“In my opinion he was the best player of the league,” Claes told ManCity.com.

“He played some wonderful games, he started playing every week and had a lot of minutes and no injuries which is very important for players like that also mentally.

“Don’t forget the Belgian weather and the pitches, it’s not the Premier League, so it can be difficult for creative players like him but he succeeded very well.

“He’s really a winger who takes on a full-back, sometimes he really embarrassed them.”

What has Moreno said about his future?

After returning from his impressive loan spell with Lommel SK, Moreno told the M.E.N. of his desires to make his mark at Manchester City after developing as a person and a footballer whilst in Belgium:

“The dream of playing for Manchester City is still intact, like being in the national team again.” Moreno said.

“One of my goals is to be able to reach the highest level.

“Now I have matured in my way of seeing things, I am no longer the child of before who was dazzled or demotivated by any comment.

"I have learned a lot from that and in that I have changed a lot. Now I read a little more, I am strong in my head.”

What’s the latest regarding Sunderland’s interest in Moreno?

Sunderland are reportedly one of several Championship clubs that have shown interest in the Colombian this summer.

According to Colombian outlet AS, Boro, Norwich City and Bristol City are the other two sides that have enquired about Moreno.